Guided tours of Regency-style Fota House focus on the original kitchen and ornate plasterwork ceilings, but the real highlight here is the 150-year-old arboretum and gardens (self-guided tour of garden only costs €3). There's a Victorian fernery set amid blocks of fluted limestone, a magnolia walk, a walled garden and a host of beautiful trees, including huge Japanese cedars overlooking the lily pond.