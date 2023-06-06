Cork City

Overview

Ireland's second city is first in every important respect – at least according to the locals, who cheerfully refer to it as the 'real capital of Ireland'. It's a liberal, youthful and cosmopolitan place that was badly hit by economic recession but is now busily reinventing itself with spruced-up streets, revitalised stretches of waterfront, and – seemingly – an artisan coffee bar on every corner. There's a bit of a hipster scene, but the best of the city is still happily traditional – snug pubs with live-music sessions, restaurants dishing up top-quality local produce, and a genuinely proud welcome from the locals.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cork city jail.

    Cork City Gaol

    Cork City

    This imposing former prison is well worth a visit, if only to get a sense of how awful life was for prisoners a century ago. An audio tour (€2 extra)…

  • English Market.

    English Market

    Cork City

    The English Market – so called because it was set up in 1788 by the Protestant or ‘English’ corporation that then controlled the city (there was once an…

  • Saint Fin Barre's Cathedral, Co Cork, Ireland

    St Fin Barre's Cathedral

    Cork City

    Spiky spires, gurning gargoyles and elaborate sculpture adorn the exterior of Cork's Protestant cathedral, an attention-grabbing mixture of French Gothic…

  • Crawford Art Gallery

    Crawford Art Gallery

    Cork City

    Cork's public gallery houses a small but excellent permanent collection covering the 17th century through to the modern day, though the works on display…

  • Cork Butter Museum

    Cork Butter Museum

    Cork City

    Cork has a long tradition of butter manufacturing – in the 1860s it was the world's largest butter market, exporting butter throughout the British Empire …

  • Holy Trinity Church

    Holy Trinity Church

    Cork City

    The Holy Trinity Church was designed by the Pain brothers in 1834 in the honour of Father Theobald Mathew, whose statue sits just south of the River Lee…

  • University College Cork

    University College Cork

    Cork City

    Established in 1845 as one of three 'queen's colleges' (the others are in Galway and Belfast) set up to provide nondenominational alternatives to the…

  • Old Butter Market

    Old Butter Market

    Cork City

    Cork had the largest butter market in the world during the 1860s, exporting butter as far as India, South America and Australia. The Butter Exchange was…

Articles

Latest stories from Cork City

Tour the Long Hall and Clock Tower of University College Cork or play a game of chess in downtown Waterford.

Local Voices

Cork vs Waterford: which of Ireland’s southern cities is the best?

Jan 16, 2023 • 6 min read

