Welcome to Hobart
No doubt about it, Hobart’s future is looking rosy. Tourism is booming and the old town is humming with low vacancy rates, high real-estate prices and new-found self-confidence.
On the Waterfront
Hobart is a harbour town – a port city, where the world rushes in on the tide and ebbs away again, bringing with it influences from afar and leaving the locals buzzing with global zeitgeist. Or so the theory goes. And these days, Hobart’s waterfront precinct is certainly a buzz, with old pubs alongside new craft-beer bars, myriad restaurants and cafes, museums, festivals, ferries, accommodation…and all of it washed with sea-salty charm and a sense of history. On a sunny afternoon there are few more pleasant places to find yourself.
Up the Mountain
Riding high above the city is Kunanyi/Mt Wellington, a craggy basalt beast seemingly made for mountain biking and bushwalking. Kunanyi to local Aboriginal people, and just 'the mountain' to everybody else, this 1271m-high monolith both defines the city below and shelters it. Drive to the summit in any season – you're assured of either a show-stopping view or an out-of-time, lunar, cloud-shrouded experience, wandering around between snowdrifts, lichen-dappled boulders and the stunted plants that somehow survive in these lofty skies. Then, barrel back down to the waterfront on a mountain-bike tour like no other.
Eating & Drinking
Watery cappuccino? Lukewarm sausage roll? Maybe a deep-fried, reconstituted squid ring? Forget it: the bad old days of Hobart food and drink are long gone. The new order of service here focuses on top-quality local and seasonal produce, turned by deft chefs into marvellous restaurant, cafe and pub meals. Coffee culture is also firmly entrenched, with double-shot pick-me-ups available at every turn. And booze? Cascade Brewery leads Australian's mainstream brewing brigade, but an under-fleet of creative craft-beer breweries is also bubbling up here. And with dinner, cool-climate wines from the nearby Coal and Derwent river valleys are hard to beat.
Party Time
Hobart's summer festival season is an absolute blast! For a few weeks circling around New Year's Eve, this little city goes berserk with travellers, foodies, musicians, and sailors from the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race turning the town upside down. The Taste of Tasmanian festival, highlighting local produce, is the summer centrepiece. Then, in the depths of winter, Hobart's more macabre, unhinged side comes out to play: the Dark MOFO festival shines a pale gothic light on the city's past and present, with visitors revelling in offbeat performances, feasts, bonfires, installations and plenty of good red wine.
Top experiences in Hobart
Food and drink
-
Aløft in Salamanca Place & the WaterfrontModern Australian
-
Pilgrim Coffee in Central HobartCafe
-
Jackman & McRoss in Battery Point, Sandy Bay & South HobartBakery
-
Templo in Central HobartItalian
-
Ginger Brown in Battery Point, Sandy Bay & South HobartCafe
-
Retro Cafe in Salamanca Place & the WaterfrontCafe
-
Bury Me Standing in Central HobartCafe
-
Flippers in Salamanca Place & the WaterfrontFish & Chips
-
Pigeon Hole in MONA & Northern HobartCafe
-
Mr Goodguy in Central HobartAsian
Hobart activities
Bruny Island with Lighthouse Tour and Food Samples from Hobart
Your tour begins with pickup from your Hobart hotel and a scenic drive to the pretty coastal town of Kettering, where you will catch your Bruny Island ferry. Enjoy the 15-minute cruise on the D’Entrecasteaux Channel over to Bruny Island, then travel by air-conditioned minivan to the narrow spit called The Neck connecting the north and south parts of the island, passing oyster farms and grazing properties en route. Your island tour begins with views from Adventure Bay lookout and the Hummock lookout, a significant indigenous site that's home to Truganini Memorial. Continue to Adventure Bay where your guide will prepare a picnic style cheese tasting on one of the beaches along the bay. You then make your way to Resolution Creek named after Captain Cooks ship and stop for morning tea (at own expense) at the Bruny Island Berry Farm (note: the farm is closed during the winter). Locally grown berry fruits are available in all kinds of ways here including pancakes, scones with jam and cream, strawberry and chocolate fondue, and berry cakes. Your tour continues over the Mount Mangana Trail and through ancient rainforests with Tree Ferns standing 16-foot (5 meters) high and, keeping an eye out for echidnas, wallabies, wildflowers and the island's unique birdlife. Make your way to Cape Bruny Lighthouse in the South Bruny National Park for your exclusive group lighthouse tour. The lighthouse is Australia's last vantage point to spot migrating humpback and southern right whales, and an important navigational landmark for ships at sea. The coastal views are among the best in Tasmania with rugged dolerite coastlines looming eerily over the Tasman Sea. Feeling hungry by now, stop at Bruny Island Hotel for a wonderful lunch featuring regional foods such as a delicious Seafood Chowder with locally caught fish, seafood platters, beef, chicken, vegan and vegetarian options and the popular slow cooked shoulder of lamb. The afternoon is all about nature and more food, with stops at Get Shucked for fresh oysters, Bruny Island Fudge Chocolate Shop, Bruny Island Honey Shed and Bruny Island Cheese Company to taste delicious artisan cheeses and see how it is made. You complete the day with your round-trip ferry to Kettering before returning to Hobart.
Full-Day Bruny Island Tour from Hobart
Enjoy a full-day Tasmanian tour like no other as you explore the rugged coastline of Bruny Island, off the southeast coast of Tasmania. Sit back and admire the stunning scenery as you travel approximately 45-minutes by coach from Hobart; your driver will provide commentary and highlight the points of interest along the way. Once you reach the coast, it’s a short hop across the water by ferry to Adventure Bay, where you will have a delicious morning tea with freshly baked muffins hot out of the oven, as well as having the opportunity to see the amazing sights on offer including The Neck Lookout, white sand beaches and local producers.Then get set for an exhilarating adventure as you board the boat for a 3-hour wilderness cruise. The custom-built boat is perfect for viewing the spectacular coastline and wildlife, and the covered open-air seating gives you access to great views and a connection with the environment.Feel your adrenaline pumping as the boat races between the sheer cliff faces, and then drift up close to the amazing ‘Breathing Rock’ and see the point where the treacherous Tasman Sea meets the Southern Ocean. There are plenty of opportunities to encounter the region’s remarkable wildlife -- keep a look out for sea eagles soaring high, pods of dolphins surfing alongside the boat and colonies of fur seals. You may even see a great white shark!After an amazing tour on the water, return to Adventure Bay and warm up with lunch of hot homemade soup and a gourmet roll before boarding the coach for the return trip to Hobart.
Port Arthur Tour from Hobart
Departing Hobart we travel across the Tasman Bridge and into the Coal River Valley, an award winning wine producing area surrounding the historic town of Richmond (Oct-Apr). Enjoy an orientation drive through this quaint historic town with a short photo stop at the famous convict built Richmond Bridge. We continue onto the Tasman Peninsula, an area abound with natural bushland, native wildlife and amazing coastal scenery.At our stop in the Tasman National Park, you’ll be in awe of the wonderful views and striking rock formations of the Tasman Arch and Devils Kitchen. Great photo opportunity!Arriving at Port Arthur we have approximately 5 hours to soak up the atmosphere of this World Heritage Site. Visit the interpretation centre and follow the harrowing life of a convict. Join a guided walking tour to learn about the many restored buildings and ruins, including the Penitentiary, Commandant’s House and the Church. Enjoy a cruise on Carnarvon Bay around the Isle of the Dead then back to the Historic Site for free time to purchase your own lunch and explore at your own pace.Click on "View Additional Info" for the hotel pickup list
Day Trip to Tasman Peninsula and Port Arthur from Hobart
Board the tour bus in Hobart and enjoy a scenic drive along the coast to the Tasman Peninsula. After morning tea at a local cafe (included), transfer to a three-hour wilderness cruise along the Tasman National Park coastline, from Eaglehawk Neck to Port Arthur.From the boat, admire the highest vertical sea cliffs in the Southern Hemisphere, visit sea caves and see cliff-nesting peregrine falcons. The boat features covered open-air tiered seating so everyone gets a good all-round view, improving your chances of maybe spotting whales, seabirds, seals and dolphins swimming at the bow of the boat. The interpretive guides will shed light on the peninsula’s ecosystems, wildlife and history.Back on dry land, enjoy lunch (included), before spending three hours at the World Heritage-listed Port Arthur Historic Site. Feel the spooky atmosphere at this former penal colony set in landscaped grounds, and hear tales from the site’s convict days as you tour the evocative ruins, which include the guard tower, church and main penitentiary.The trip back to Hobart departs at around 4.30pm, arriving in the city at around 6pm.
Bruny Island Food Tour with 7-Course Gourmet Meal
After hotel pickup in Hobart by air-conditioned 18-passenger bus, head to Kettering for the 15-minute ferry crossing to Bruny Island. Listen to your guide, a knowledgeable local who is highly trained in the island's wildlife, vegetation and other characteristics, tell you about what to expect during your culinary adventure. Upon arrival, your tour starts with a short drive to your first destination, Bruny Island Cheese Company. Sit down as a group and enjoy a private meet-and-greet with the head cheese maker to learn how they craft their artisan cheeses from sustainably farmed cow's and goat's milk. See the cheese maturing room, share platters of cheeses and taste hand-crafted ale. Next up, visit Get Shucked Oysters and enjoy half a dozen oysters per person, freshly shucked by your server, who shares with you the harvesting story. Feel free to snap photos from your vantage point overlooking the waters where the oysters are farmed. Then continue to Bruny Island Berry Farm for a stroll through the berry fields, pluck sweet, juicy berries straight from the patch (in season) and enjoy a berry inspired morning tea and hot tea or coffee.Refreshed and relaxed, work off some of your food by taking a short walk along a spectacular white-sand beach, and stop at Two Tree Point, the heritage-listed site where Captain Cook replenished water supplies for his ship Endeavor. Nearby, enter an ancient reserve, and look for rare white wallabies, who have few predators on the island and have increased their numbers. You may also spot echidnas and some of the 12 species of endemic birds. Hop back on your bus to visit Bruny Island Premium Wines for lunch accompanied by a wine of your choice. See the vineyards, sip the fruits of the vine and feast on a seasonal meal that features local products. Be sure to save room for handmade chocolate treats at your next destination, Bruny Island Chocolate Company. Walk through the lovely gardens and snap a photo of the ocean outlook that surrounds the boutique chocolate shop. More sweet treats to come at Bruny Island Honey. Sample a variety of locally harvested Honey. Meet the bee keepers and learn the harvesting process. Stop at the Neck, a strip of land connecting the island’s northern and southern sections. Here you can along the deserted beach, dip your feet in the water, see the Truganini Memorial and enjoy sweeping views from the lookout. Conclude your food journey with a glass of award-winning Tasmanian whiskey from the Bruny Island House of Whisky. See their great wall of whiskies for yourself, a highlight for the whisky enthusiast!
Hobart Half-Day Sightseeing Coach Tram Tour
Board the Hobart Explorer Coach Tram for a historical 3 hour tour of Hobart and the beautiful surrounding suburbs, this tour gives you the perfect picture of Hobart's attractions. Highlights: Sullivan's Cove - Hobart's birthplace and ferry terminalParliament HouseSalamanca Place - Georgian style warehouses now restored as restaurants, galleries and pubsPrinces Park - a one time gun batteryBattery Point - charming historic houses, pubs, boutique shops and restaurantsSt George's ChurchView of Wrest Point Casino and exclusive Sandy BaySt David's ParkAnglesea BarracksSouth Hobart at the foot of Mt WellingtonCascade Gardens and BreweryVisit the remains of the Female Factory - a one time female prison and Island Produce Fudge FactorySt David's CathedralTreasury Building and Franklin SquareGeneral Post Office and Hobart Town HallQueen's Domain and Government HouseCross the Tasman Bridge over the Derwent RiverViews of the Kangaroo Bay Marina and BelleriveStop at Rosny Hill lookout for stunning views of Hobart, Sandy Bay, Mt Wellington, The Tasman Bridge and GlenorchyVictoria Dock and Constitution Dock