Welcome to Cape Town
A coming-together of cultures, cuisines and landscapes, there's nowhere quite like Cape Town, a singularly beautiful city crowned by the magnificent Table Mountain National Park.
Natural Wonders
Table Mountain National Park defines the city. The flat-topped mountain is the headline act, but there are many other equally gorgeous natural landscapes within the park’s extensive boundaries. Cultivated areas, such as the historic Company’s Garden, Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden and Green Point Urban Park, also make exploring the city a pleasure. Follow the lead of locals by taking full advantage of the abundant outdoor space: learn to surf; go hiking or mountain biking; tandem-paraglide off Lion’s Head; abseil off the top of Table Mountain – just a few of the many activities on offer.
Art & Design
Human creativity is also self-evident here – it's one of the things that made the city a World Design Capital in 2014. From the brightly painted facades of the Bo-Kaap and the bathing chalets of Muizenberg, to the Afro-chic decor of its restaurants and bars and the striking street art and innovation incubators of the East City and Woodstock, this is one great-looking metropolis. The informal settlements of the Cape Flats are a sobering counterpoint, but these townships also have enterprising projects that put food from organic market gardens on tables, or stock gift shops with attractive souvenirs.
People & Culture
Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Hindu and traditional African beliefs coexist peacefully in this proudly multicultural city. Given South Africa’s troubled history, such harmony has been hard-won and remains fragile: nearly everyone has a fascinating, sometimes heartbreaking story to tell. It’s a city of determined pioneers – from the Afrikaner descendants of the original Dutch colonists and the majority coloured community to the descendants of European Jewish immigrants and more recent Xhosa (isiXhosa) migrants from the Eastern Cape. They all bring unique flavours to Cape Town’s rich melting pot.
Beyond the City
Wrenching yourself away from the magnetic mountain and all the delights of the Cape Peninsula is a challenge, but within an hour you can exchange urban landscapes for the charming towns, villages and bucolic estates of Winelands destinations, such as Stellenbosch and Franschhoek. Hermanus is a prime whale-watching location, and also a base from which to organise shark-cave diving. Further afield, the delights of the Garden Route unfold, with more inspiring scenery to be viewed on thrilling drives down the coast and over mountain passes.
Top experiences in Cape Town
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
-
Salt in Simon's Town & Southern PeninsulaTapas
-
Shortmarket Club in City Bowl, Foreshore, Bo-Kaap & De WaterkantInternational
-
Foodbarn in Simon's Town & Southern PeninsulaInternational
-
Greenhouse in Southern SuburbsInternational
-
Chefs in Gardens & SurroundsInternational
-
Chef's Warehouse & Canteen in City Bowl, Foreshore, Bo-Kaap & De WaterkantTapas
-
Pot Luck Club in East City, District Six, Woodstock & ObservatoryInternational
-
Starlings Cafe in Southern SuburbsInternational
-
Carlucci's Deli in Cape Flats & Northern SuburbsInternational
-
Hog House Brewing Co. in Cape Flats & Northern SuburbsBarbecue
Recent articles
Cape Town activities
Cape Peninsula Tour from Cape Town
Leave your Cape Town hotel by air-conditioned minibus and head south along the Cape Peninsula to Hout Bay – a coastal neighborhood that sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point. Now popular as an upmarket seaside resort, Hout Bay is a fishing village and has retained its friendly, small-town appeal. Enjoy time at leisure here – perhaps exploring independently or visiting nearby Duiker Island (own expense) to see its colony of gorgeous Cape fur seals.Continue via Chapmans Peak to the southernmost edge of the Cape Peninsula at the far end of Table Mountain National Park to reach Cape of Good Hope Nature Reserve. With roughly 1.5 hours at leisure here, you can explore on your own or perhaps visit one of the reserve’s cafes for lunch (own expense). Time permitting, stroll down to Cape Point to see the actual tip of the peninsula where the Atlantic and Indian oceans collide.On the way back to Cape Town, visit Simon’s Town on the False Bay Coast for a look around and head to Boulder’s Beach (entry at own expense) to see the town’s cute colony of African penguins. Return to your Cape Town hotel via the pretty towns of Fish Hoek and Muizenberg with your final stop at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens -- set at the foot of Table Mountain -- and explore its stunning grounds with your guide. Kirstenbosch grows vegetation and fauna that are totally unique to the Cape Floral Region and the site was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004. See the rare plants and trees on a walk around the Western’s Capes very own botanical wonderland.
Cape Town Townships Tour including Robben Island
Start your day with a hotel pickup, and then travel with your guide to the District Six Museum. Here, learn how segregationist laws beginning in 1950 forcibly removed more than 60,000 black South Africans from the district after it was declared ‘a white area.’Then, travel to Langa, Cape Town’s oldest township. During the apartheid era, living areas known as townships were set up in undesirable locations to house the country’s ‘non-whites.’ With your guide, drop by a shebeen (nightlife establishment), meet the locals at a market, talk to the owners of a guesthouse and a daycare center, and visit a traditional healer. Then, head to Guga S’thebe Arts & Culture Centre, the site of many community and cultural activities dedicated to improving the socio-economic status of Langa residents, the majority of whom are from the Xhosa tribe.Continue on to Khayelitsha, located on the Cape Flats. Meaning ‘new home’, Khayelitsha is the largest township. Pass by houses of brick and mortar, as well as the unsettling sight of makeshift shacks. See from the infrastructure that this township is focused on the future: shopping malls, large-scale building development, housing and clinics abound.Travel west back toward Cape Town to reach Gugulethu, originally established to house migrant workers from the agrarian Transkei region in the Eastern Cape province. Witness examples of poverty and development alike, including shanty towns, guesthouses, restaurants and jazz clubs. In the afternoon, enjoy free time for lunch at one of the many restaurants along the Victoria and Alfred Waterfront (own expense). Then, ferry north from Cape Town across Table Bay to the rocky outcrop of Robben Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where Nelson Mandela spent the first 18 years of his 27-year prison sentence in a maximum-security facility for political prisoners.On arrival, view his cell, which is approximately seven square feet (0.6 sq m) wide and located around a concrete courtyard. Listen to your guide share details of how Mandela’s leadership surfacing during a rebellion over forced digging in a quarry under harsh conditions.Pay a silent moment of respect as you imagine Nelson Mandela emerging from the prison gates, one step closer to beginning his long walk to freedom. Your tour then concludes with a drop-off back at your Cape Town hotel.Please note: District Six Museum (closed Sundays)
Cage Diving with Great White Sharks from Cape Town
Pickup from your centrally located Cape Town hotel, and then relax in comfort during the approx. 2-hour journey.On arrival in Gansbaai, your driver will drop you off to enjoy breakfast (or lunch if your tour start time is delayed due to bad weather) at the shark-diving center, known as the Great White House. During this time, you'll meet the expert guides who are leading you on your adventure and be fitted for your diving gear.Board the specialized diving boat and enjoy an exhilarating 20-minute boat ride to Dyer Island. Your captain will stop in the optimal spot, and then the onboard team will tempt the great whites to the boat with bait so you’ll get a fantastic view of the sharks before heading into the shark-diving cage. The boat will stay anchored for approximately two hours, depending on the shark activity. Your cage is attached to the boat and will stay just a few feet/meters below the water’s surface during your dive, which means it’s quick and easy to get out of the water as soon as you want. While you’re on board the boat, hydrate and refuel with the included drinks and snacks. Once back on shore, enjoy a light refreshment at the Great White House, where you can purchase a professional video of your once-in-a-lifetime experience, if you wish.Your experience concludes with a drop-off at your hotel in Cape Town.
Cape Point Sightseeing Tour plus Stellenbosch Wine Tasting
This fantastic combination tour offers the highlights of Cape Point and the Cape Winelands. The tour begins with a scenic drive along the Atlantic coast, passing through the cosmopolitan suburb of Sea Point and Camps Bay with its glorious views of the Twelve Apostles, part of the Table Mountain Range. From here travel to the Cape Point Nature Reserve, comprising over 17,300 acres of indigenous fauna and flora. Here you can see a variety of wildlife that includes baboons, rhebok, Cape Mountain zebra, bontebok, and the elusive eland. The reserve is also one of the world's largest breeding grounds for tortoises. Bird-watchers, too, will find many fine species to observe.The majestic coastline offers drama worthy of being called “Nature's Greatest Show”. You'll be able to see the union of the Atlantic and Indian Oceans (as per legend), and may even feel the brisk wind that is dubbed the “Cape Doctor” for its presumed curative powers.Following the coastline along False Bay, you’ll continue to the Stellenbosch Winelands, a magical place with spectacular scenery and a rich history dating back centuries. Stellenbosch is an architectural jewel with a gracious blend of 18th Century Cape Dutch, Georgian and Victorian buildings. Stellenbosch town is known locally as Eikestad, meaning “city of oaks” because of the numerous oak trees that line its secluded streets. Head for a wine tasting session at one of the historic wine estates in the Stellenbosch area before continuing on the scenic journey back to Cape Town.Please note: The tour might include a trip back to Cape Town to collect additional guests for the second half of the tour. The tour may be operated in reverse direction.
Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and Paarl Valley Wine Day Trip
Leaving Cape Town you'll start the day with a visit to Paarl and the spectacular Paarl Valley. Here you can enjoy a wine tasting and cellar tour at one of the local estates. The tour continues north-west to the beautiful village of Franschhoek. Then it's on to Stellenbosch, the second oldest town in South Africa and the historic heart of the country's wine region. The final wine tasting will take place here at one of the well-known estates. (Please note that this tour may run in reverse.) The red grape variety Pinotage is unique to the area, but all the classics are represented here: Shiraz, Chardonnay and Semillon. You'll have the opportunity to walk around Paarl and Stellenbosch on this tour. With the air scented with sweet grapes and the trees softly swaying in the wind, it is a wine lover's paradise and a truly relaxing way to spend the day!
Cape Town Airport Shared Arrival Transfer
Arrange your private transfer for a time to suit your schedule, and then meet your courteous driver at the Cape Town airport to travel directly to your hotel in central Cape Town or the Cape Winelands.Whether you’re traveling individually, with a partner or in a group, your ground transport needs are covered by this private airport transfer service. Avoid the confusion of taxis or public transport and enjoy a hassle-free start to your vacation in the vibrant city of Cape Town or the picturesque Cape Winelands region.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed instantaneously and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Approximately 24-48 hours prior to your arrival in Cape Town, you will be required to reconfirm exact pickup time and place (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).The pricing is per vehicle per transfer with maximum 7 guests