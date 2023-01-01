Sea Point Promenade

Strolling along Sea Point’s wide, paved and grassy promenade is a pleasure shared by Capetonians from all walks of life. Once a white-only area, it’s now a great place to observe the city's multiculturalism. There are kids' playgrounds, a well-maintained outdoor gym and several public artworks.

The coast here is rocky and swimming is dangerous, although you can get in the water at Rocklands Beach. If you’re too thin-skinned for the frigid sea, try the Sea Point Pavilion pool complex, towards the promenade’s southern end.