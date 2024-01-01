Putt-Putt Golf

Green Point & ­Waterfront

LoginSave

Get some putting practice in at this fun course on the promenade at Mouille Point. Note, it's closed if there's bad weather.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Flowers in the Kirstenbosch Botanic Gardens below Table Mountain.

    Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

    6.13 MILES

    Location and unique flora combine to make these 5.28-sq-km botanical gardens among the most beautiful in the world. Gate 1, the main entrance at the…

  • Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in Cape Town

    Table Mountain

    3.75 MILES

    Around 600 million years old, and a canvas painted with the rich diversity of the Cape floral kingdom, Table Mountain is truly iconic. You can admire the…

  • Prison Barrack on Robben Island

    Robben Island

    6.97 MILES

    Used as a prison from the early days of the VOC (Dutch East India Company) right up until 1996, this Unesco World Heritage site is preserved as a memorial…

  • African penguins on the stone in evening twilight. African penguin ( Spheniscus demersus) also known as the jackass penguin and black-footed penguin. Boulders colony. South Africa 628098086 Endangered Species, Wilderness Area, Stone - Object, Sea Life, Colony, Two Animals, Water Bird, Bird Watching, Arrival, Coastline, Dusk, Dawn, Twilight, Cute, Jackass Penguin, Animal Foot, Animal Wing, Fun, Wildlife, Nature, South Africa, Uncultivated, Animals In The Wild, Penguin, Sea Bird, Freshwater Bird, Bird, Animal, Sunset, Boulder - Rock, Sand, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Sea, Surf, flightless, Footed, south-africa, blackfooted, black-footed, Life, Aquatic

    Boulders Penguin Colony

    20.43 MILES

    This picturesque area, with enormous boulders dividing small, sandy coves, is home to a colony of some 3000 delightful African penguins. A boardwalk runs…

  • District Six Museum

    District Six Museum

    2.2 MILES

    It's impossible not to be emotionally moved by this museum, which celebrates the once lively multiracial area that was destroyed during apartheid in the…

  • Groot Constantia manor house in Cape Town, South Africa.

    Groot Constantia

    8.76 MILES

    Simon van der Stel’s manor house, a superb example of Cape Dutch architecture, is maintained as a museum at Groot Constantia. Set in beautiful grounds,…

  • Silvermine Reservoir.

    Silvermine Nature Reserve

    12.98 MILES

    The Silvermine Reservoir, a beautiful spot for a picnic or a leisurely walk on the wheelchair-accessible boardwalk, is the focal point of this section of…

  • Landscape of Meerendal Wine Estate.

    Meerendal

    15.04 MILES

    Although it was established in 1702 and has some of South Africa's oldest pinotage and shiraz vineyards, as well as a handsome Cape Dutch homestead,…

View more attractions

Nearby Green Point & ­Waterfront attractions

1. Blue Train Park

0.11 MILES

A fixture of the Mouille Point seafront for generations and great for toddlers, this child-sized loco and carriages chugs around a creatively landscaped…

2. Kids Playground

0.15 MILES

Next to Green Point Lighthouse, this is an imaginatively constructed playground with a giant ship-shaped climbing frame. Nearby are other family-friendly…

3. Green Point Urban Park

0.15 MILES

One of the best things to come out of the redevelopment of Green Point Common for the 2010 World Cup is this park and biodiversity garden. Streams fed by…

4. Three Anchor Bay

0.16 MILES

This small, rocky beach has easy access from the promenade. It's from here that the bohemian poet Ingrid Jonker, considered the Sylvia Plath of South…

5. Green Point Lighthouse

0.2 MILES

Often mistakenly called Mouille Point Lighthouse (the remains of which are in the grounds of the nearby Cape Town Hotel School), this red-and-white candy…

6. White Horses

0.2 MILES

The running aground of the SS South African Seafarer in 1966 was the inspiration for Kevin Brand's White Horses. The ship's cargo included plastic white…

7. Rocklands Beach

0.43 MILES

You can easily wade into the sea from this rocky beach at a kink in the Sea Point Promenade near the animal-themed Promenade Pets benches.

8. Promenade Pets

0.45 MILES

Rest on one of these pieces of public art by Rocklands Beach; the seats of the benches are held up by pairs of blue seagulls, black sea lions and pink…