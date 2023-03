Often mistakenly called Mouille Point Lighthouse (the remains of which are in the grounds of the nearby Cape Town Hotel School), this red-and-white candy-striped beacon dates back to 1824 and makes a striking landmark.

Outside on the grassy common beside the Mouille Point Promenade are a variety of attractions that will appeal to families, including a playground, Putt-Putt Golf and the child-sized locomotive of the Blue Train amusement park.