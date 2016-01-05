Welcome to Sapporo
Sapporo activities
Mountain Bike Tour from Sapporo: Jozankei, Onsen, Lunch
In the morning, assemble with your small group and guide at the starting point, approximately one hour after you’re picked up by air-conditioned minivan from Sapporo. Once you’re fitted with a mountain bike, helmet and gloves, you’ll hear safety precautions and get basic instructions for riding.Then follow your guide on an easy, 1.5-hour ride along a mostly paved road, starting from the upper Toyohira River, whose waters swell from mountain snowmelt into the Jozankei valley. Enjoy views above the river canyon and cross a suspension bridge, departing for Jozankei. It’s a steep, downhill ride to this traditional onsen town, which dates back to 1866 when an ascetic monk opened the spa upon discovering its healing waters.Amid forested banks along the bountiful Toyohira River, watch steam rise up from every angle. Stop to enjoy snacks like onsen manju, a bun stuffed with azuki-bean paste, before departing via a steep uphill route. After a ride down to the Shirai River, bike across the Toyohira River, dipping your feet in the cold water if time allows before heading back toward the Hoheikyo Onsen. Your 6-mile (10-km) route ends at this natural hot spring, which was ranked as one of the best hot spring day trips by TripAdvisor in 2013. Settle into mineral baths indoors or choose from three large outdoor pools, where you’ll have panoramic views of the mountains as you relax against the stones during a 1-hour soak. Hoheikyo is one of Japan's only onsen facilities to use 100-percent pure waters; the pools are fed by continuously flowing hot springs poured directly into the baths from the ground.Afterward, sate your appetite with a lunch of authentic naan bread and Indian curry — Jozankei’s most popular food — at the onsite restaurant.Complete your half-day tour with the return 1-hour drive to Sapporo.
Lake Shikotsu Mountain Bike Tour from Sapporo
After morning pickup by air-conditioned minivan, you’re driven to the Chitose trailhead, located approximately 1.5 hours away from Sapporo. Once you’re fitted with a mountain bike, helmet and gloves, you’ll hear safety precautions and biking tips for moderately skilled cyclists. Then follow your guide along the pristine waters of the lower Chitose River toward Lake Shikotsu, immersing yourself in the natural splendor of Hokkaido. Soon the dirt and pebble path veers off into beautiful woods of white birch, taking you uphill for approximately 1.5 hours — a distance of 9 miles (15 km). Arriving at a clifftop, stop at a hydroelectric plant to enjoy views of the upper Chitose before continuing another 3 miles (5 km) to Lake Shikotsu.With a 24-mile (40-km) circumference and a maximum depth of about 1,180 feet (360 meters), the volcanic Lake Shikotsu is the second-deepest lake in Japan and boasts some of the country’s best-quality water. Enjoy the tranquil surroundings and views of neighboring volcanoes — Mt Eniwa, Mt Tarumae and Mt Fuppushi — from the shore, and pose for a group photo.Take an hour of free time to purchase lunch (own expense) at one of the lakeside restaurants. Choose from many options, including ones serving freshwater salmon (sushi or sashimi), hamburgers made with Hokkaido beef, or traditional Japanese plates like ramen and curry.Afterward, you can choose your return route, based on your skill level and energy. Select the mountain path for a moderate, off-road downhill course with more challenges and occasional uphill climbs, or ride through the woods on an entirely downhill slope; both options travel 15 miles (25 km) along a pebble road for approximately two hours past streams and across bridges. Note: If at any time the pace is too fast, you can ask your guide to slow down, take a break or even shorten the course. Enjoy panoramic mountain views and possible animal sightings — including Ezo deer, Hokkaido native foxes and raccoon dogs — before your small group returns to the Chitose area. Then hop off your mountain bike and relax during the comfortable drive back to Sapporo or New Chitose Airport.
Soba Cooking Class with Transport from Sapporo
Your private taxi driver whisks you from your Sapporo hotel or the JR Sapporo station to an eco-tourism farming community just outside of the city of Chitose, located southeast of Sapporo. Arrive at either Chitose Fureai Farm or Iwamoto Farm, and meet your instructor, a local resident and mother with many years of experience preparing traditional noodle dishes. During your 2-hour cooking class, you’ll learn how to make soba from scratch. Soba, usually made from buckwheat flour, refers to any thin noodle, unlike udon, the thick white noodle. Learn about shin-soba, made with newly harvested buckwheat, giving it a sweeter flavor than regular soba. Served either chilled with a dipping sauce or in hot broth as a noodle soup, soba is one of the popular dishes you’ll find all over Japan.Following your instructor’s lead, soak two kinds of buckwheat with water and then knead and roll the dough. Learn the proper techniques for cutting the dough, and enjoy the fragrant scents wafting up as you slice it into thin strips. Then, taste the fruits of your labor with a dipping sauce with flavorful and seasonal ingredients. Delight in slurping up the light and fresh noodles — luckily, you’ll have made enough noodles to take back with you for a snack later on.Pack your noodles, bid your instructor farewell, and then board your private taxi that returns to you to Sapporo.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.
Nopporo Forest Park Mountain Bike Tour
Start your mountain bike ride in the morning, approximately one hour after you’re picked up by air-conditioned minivan from Sapporo. Upon arrival at the Nopporo Forest Park, you’re fitted with a mountain bike, helmet and gloves. Once you receive safety precautions and instructions on basic mountain biking skills, follow your guide along a mostly dirt road on a loop trail through pristine flatland forest.Cycle past old-growth trees, where you may spot deer, squirrels, Japanese hares, Hokkaido salamanders, and native foxes, among other critters, that inhabit the wildlife sanctuary. Napporo Forest Park is home to 140 species of birds, including kingfisher and kumagera (black woodpecker), the world’s largest woodpecker with enough beak power to be heard throughout a forest.Glimpse mountain tracks that experienced racers use for practice, and check out the 60-foot-high (100-meter) Hokkaido Centennial Memorial Tower, where you can enjoy the panoramic view of Sapporo city from outside the observatory.Your half-day tour ends with the return drive to Sapporo with drop-off at the train station or a nearby hotel.
Geisha Party with Dinner and Sake in Private Home
Enjoy evening pickup by taxi from your Sapporo hotel or the JR Sapporo station. Your city-savvy driver takes you to a private home residence for your exclusive 2-hour ‘geisha party’ with dinner and a guest list limited to just eight people.Geishas are traditional Japanese entertainers trained as hostesses with skills in an array of Japanese disciplines, including dance, music and the tea ceremony. The history of the geisha dates back to the 18th century, and even today, the modern geisha undergoes an extensive and lengthy apprenticeship process, resides in a geisha house and learns Japanese instruments. During your dinner, enjoy the privilege of having two of these specially trained hostesses for company. The geishas will chat, pour drinks and entertain you with a performance of classical dances and songs. With the help of your guide as interpreter, interact with the geishas to gain insight into their profession and Japan's ancient culture throughout your meal. This special occasion includes a wonderful home-cooked meal, made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, such as sashimi and seasonal Japanese vegetables. Your cuisine is expertly paired with sake and beer (one each included).Take photos with the geishas to remember this rare dining experience before your driver takes you back to your hotel.Please note: A minimum of two people per booking is required.
Half-Day Otaru Walking Tour
The tour starts at Otaru Station, and covers the main attractions of the city center as you stroll along with a local guide. Your guide recommends spots that only a local would know. Otaru is an old, prosperous town in Hokkaido founded on trade, is now a popular tourist destination for many tourists both from Japan and abroad, and pairs well with a visit to the nearby Sapporo. The tour follows the landscape of the Ishikari Bay, upon which the Otaru port faces outward, and also introduces you to the nostalgic atmosphere of Otaru Canal, Sakaimachi Street and the “triangular market,” with its freshly caught fresh seafood, fruits, and delicious sweets on display. In addition, Suitengu (loosely translated as “water shrine”) will be visited at the end of the tour. This is a recommended scenic spot by local people, in a calm and quiet hillside part of the city, commanding a panoramic view over the Port of Otaru. Since the road up to Suitengu from Sakaimachi Street (known as “Foreigner Slope” due to its history) has 123 steps, visitors that are confident stair climbers should by all means take the challenge!