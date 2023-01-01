This expansive collection of historical buildings (and some recreations), in Nopporo Shinrin-kōen east of central Sapporo, shows the diversity of experience in 19th-century Hokkaidō. There are ornate Victorian town halls; equally grand villas built by herring barons in the traditional Japanese style; and thatched-roof pioneer cabins. Most of the buildings you can enter.

From Shin-Sapporo Station, take bus 新22 (¥210, 15 minutes, every 60 minutes) from bus stop 10 for Kaitaku-mura (開拓の村), the last stop.

Note that the collection is also free for international students living in Hokkaido (with valid proof of residence).