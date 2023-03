Construction of this modernist tower, designed by architect Iguchi Ken, started in 1968 to mark Sapporo's centennial (it was completed in 1970). The footprint is a hexagon, to evoke a six-sided snowflake; a cross-section reveals the kanji for 'north' (北; kita). It's in Nopporo Shinrin-kōen, a short walk behind the Hokkaidō Museum.