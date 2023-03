This haven in the heart of the city is fully 13 blocks (1.5km) long, with the TV Tower at its eastern end. Among the green lawns and flower gardens are benches, fountains and sculptures; don't miss Noguchi Isamu's elegant Black Slide Mantra. This is also where many of the city's major events and festivals take place.

The park is a 10-minute walk south from JR Sapporo Station along Eki-mae-dōri.