Completed in 2005, this former waste-treatment plant to the northeast of the central city is now an impressive reclaimed green belt. It was originally designed by the acclaimed Japanese-American artist Noguchi Isamu before his death in 1988. In addition to works by Noguchi in stone (on which children are free to climb), there are sculptures of land and water.

To reach the park, take bus 68, 69 or 79 (¥210, 25 minutes, every 10 to 30 minutes) from the Kanjo-dōri Higashi subway stop.