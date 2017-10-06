Welcome to The Westfjords
Leave plenty of time: unpaved roads weave around fjords and over pothole-pitted mountain passes, but the scenery is never short of breathtaking. Once you get used to it, you may not want to leave.
Top experiences in The Westfjords
Recent articles
The Westfjords activities
Isafjordur Shore Excursion: Dynjandi Waterfall Tour
Explore Dynjandi waterfall and the stunning landscape of the Westfjords on this guided sightseeing day tour from Isafjordur. Dynjandi is one of Iceland’s most impressive & majestic waterfalls, and often considered the icon of The Westfjords. We stop for up to an hour at Dynjandi to enjoy the wonderful views of the waterfall and Arnarfjordur fjord, and listen to the soothing sound of Dynjandi tumbling down the mountain in a series of seven waterfalls.The top tier is certainly the most impressive but each one of the other six is unique in its own right! We highly recommend doing the easy hike up to the top tier for a magnificent view. On our way back we stop for half an hour at Hrafnseyri, a perfect place to enjoy light refreshments and take an optional stroll around to explore the traditional turfhouses and church, or to enter the museum dedicated to Iceland's independence hero Jón Sigurðsson who was born in Hrafnseyri. You will enjoy the fantastic landscape of the Westfjords all throughout the tour.
The Valley Ride Private HORSE RIDING Tour
Beginners prepare for a very informative time since this tour is designed as a lesson also. The first half of the tour will be where you will learn all the basics of Icelandic horsemanship (inside our arena). Then we will head out for a wonderful Valley Ride. In the valley ride you will be introduced to the beauty of Engidalur. We will go at the pace you are comfortable with and take all precautions possible to make sure that you feel secure. The tour guide will have a Gopro camera mounted on his/her helmet so your tour will be documented for your pleasure.Advanced riders will get tips they need to enjoy the special traits and gaits of the Icelandic horse. We pick more advanced horses for more experienced riders and go at a faster pace. Since we go at a faster pace we will also cover more ground. The tour guide will have a gopro camera mounted on his/her helmet so your tour will be documented for your pleasure. Keep in mind that riders that have experience in a different breed than ours may still have things to learn about riding Icelandic horses. No two breeds are exactly the same and no two horses are exactly the same.Mixed groups if your group has both beginners and advanced riders you can still enjoy the experience together. The tour guide will of course stay with the beginners and give them all the help and support they need, but we let the advanced riders have more advanced horses and give them more freedom to leave the group. Advanced riders can ride at a faster pace in the opposite direction from where the beginner group is heading and return to the group.
The Experience Small group Horse Tour
Beginners prepare for a very informative hour since the „Experience“ is designed as a lesson also. The first half of the tour will be where you will learn all the basics of Icelandic horsemanship. Then you will continue the lesson on horseback inside the arena. We will go at the pace you are comfortable with and take all precautions possible to make sure that you feel secure. The tour guide will have a Gopro camera mounted on his/her helmet so your „Experience“ will be documented for your pleasure.Advanced riders will get tips they need to enjoy the special traits and gaits of the Icelandic horse. We pick more advanced horses for more experienced riders. Keep in mind that riders that have experience in a different breed than ours may still have things to learn about riding Icelandic horses. No two breeds are exactly the same and no two horses are exactly the same. The tour guide will have a Gopro camera mounted on his/her helmet so your „Experience“ will be documented for your pleasure.
Amazing Westfjords - Nature tour in Isafjardardjup bay
On this tour you get a unique opportunity to experience the raw nature of Ísafjarðardjúp bay from the sea. The bay offers you breathtaking scenery, great history and rich with wildlife where seabirds, whales and seals can be observed in their natural habitat. It can take up to an hour to get to the areas where wildlife is abundant. On the way our guide and crew will educate you on the history of the bay and make you feel like home on our old but newly refurbished fishing boat Ölver. On board you have complimentary refreshments inside the heated saloon. On the upper deck you can enjoy the fresh air and the beautiful scenery of one of Iceland most remote areas. The life at sea can be cold, even in the middle of the summer. There for we recommend to all our customers bring warm clothing, hats, mittens and water and wind tight jackets.
Isafjordur Shore Excursion: Isafjordur Bay Tour
Upon arrival in port, this tour starts with your pickup from your cruise dock in a mini-van or mini-bus, and takes you into the beautiful fjord system of Isafjardardjup Bay. With groups of people under 15, this tour has a driver/guide, and groups of 15-18 have a separate driver and guide.We drive for a little more than an hour into the bay, where we visit the coastal seal colony of Hvitanes Cape. We stop at the Litlibaer turf-roofed farmhouse and enjoy delicious homemade waffles & tea in a traditional Icelandic setting. On the way back to Isafjordur we enjoy beautiful views of the Westfjords, with photo stops.