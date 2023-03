Crumbling plaster, towering chimneys and vast water tanks ensure Reykjarfjörður's old herring factory is an atmospheric place. The trappings of old industry litter its dusty, cavernous spaces. Now each summer they're filled with powerful mixed-media pieces by acclaimed artists. Here photos, paintings, fabrics, found art, sculpture and installations, blend with audio exhibits and the crashing sounds of the mighty waterfall and waves outside.