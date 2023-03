Gvenderlaug is a landmark, 42°C miracle-producing pool (no bathing) that was blessed by the bishop Gvendur the Good in the 13th century and is now a national monument. The tiny, circular, rock-lined pool also feeds the outdoor pool and hot-pot at Hótel Laugarhóll. It's 50m along a trail that's signposted from the hotel's swimming pool changing rooms.