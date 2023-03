The three-room turf-roofed Sorcerer’s Cottage is part of the Museum of Icelandic Sorcery & Witchcraft in Hólmavík and shows what living conditions were like for the purported sorcerers. It's dim, cramped, cluttered interior is intensely atmospheric – look out too for the magic staves carved into the woodwork; designed to deter evil, cast spells or bring good luck. The cottage is signposted behind Hótel Laugarhóll.