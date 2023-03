Legend has it that this stumpy rock stack is the remains of a petrified troll and Uxi, her bull, is the formation out at sea near the island of Grímsey. The trolls were said to have been digging a trench to sever the Westfjords from the mainland. So absorbed were they in their evil task that they failed to notice the rising sun, its rays struck and they were turned to stone on the spot.

Kerling is set beside the town swimming pool.