The small Sheep Farming Museum, 12km south of Hólmavík, details the region’s farming history through photos and artefacts.
Chessboards, pie, ice cream and coffee in the comfy cafe (snacks 990kr to 1800kr) may keep you around longer than expected.
The Westfjords
