On the Vatnsnes Peninsula's east coast, 30km north of the Ring Road, there's a car park, viewing platform and path leading to the splendidly photogenic 15m-high sea stack Hvítserkur. Legend has it that Hvítserkur was a troll caught by the sunrise while attempting to destroy the monastery at Þingeyrar; we think he looks like a huge stone beast drinking from the water.

From the car park, a short walk leads to a viewing platform overlooking Hvítserkur, and in the other direction a path goes down to a scenic black-sand beach with views to a large seal haul-out site.

Ósar HI Hostel is nearby. It's home to public toilets and a bar (in the reception area) serving beer, coffee and snacks.