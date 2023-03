Around 19km west of Blönduós, a 6km detour along Rte 721 leads you to a precious stone church, Þingeyrar, sitting quietly and photogenically beside Hóp lagoon. The current structure was erected in the 1860s, but 800 years earlier the site hosted a district þing (assembly) and a Benedictine monastery. There's a small visitor centre here too, with exhibits and a few refreshments for sale. The church's entrance fee gets you a guided tour.