Displays at this small museum cover fishing, farming and collected knick-knacks. Handicrafts are for sale and staff offer information about the area.
Kört
The Westfjords
Museum of Icelandic Sorcery & Witchcraft
21.61 MILES
The multilingual displays at this award-winning museum brilliantly convey dark, dramatic tales. Unlike the witches of New England's Salem trials, most of…
4.86 MILES
Crumbling plaster, towering chimneys and vast water tanks ensure Reykjarfjörður's old herring factory is an atmospheric place. The trappings of old…
16.03 MILES
The three-room turf-roofed Sorcerer’s Cottage is part of the Museum of Icelandic Sorcery & Witchcraft in Hólmavík and shows what living conditions were…
22.47 MILES
Legend has it that this stumpy rock stack is the remains of a petrified troll and Uxi, her bull, is the formation out at sea near the island of Grímsey…
24.41 MILES
One of Iceland's most famous poets, Steinn Steinarr (1908–58), is commemorated at this museum set in his former homestead. It details, in Icelandic and…
15.99 MILES
Gvenderlaug is a landmark, 42°C miracle-producing pool (no bathing) that was blessed by the bishop Gvendur the Good in the 13th century and is now a…
25.79 MILES
The small Sheep Farming Museum, 12km south of Hólmavík, details the region’s farming history through photos and artefacts.
