Kört

The Westfjords

Displays at this small museum cover fishing, farming and collected knick-knacks. Handicrafts are for sale and staff offer information about the area.

  • Museum of Icelandic Sorcery & Witchcraft

    Museum of Icelandic Sorcery & Witchcraft

    21.61 MILES

    The multilingual displays at this award-winning museum brilliantly convey dark, dramatic tales. Unlike the witches of New England's Salem trials, most of…

  • The Factory

    The Factory

    4.86 MILES

    Crumbling plaster, towering chimneys and vast water tanks ensure Reykjarfjörður's old herring factory is an atmospheric place. The trappings of old…

  • Sorcerer’s Cottage

    Sorcerer’s Cottage

    16.03 MILES

    The three-room turf-roofed Sorcerer’s Cottage is part of the Museum of Icelandic Sorcery & Witchcraft in Hólmavík and shows what living conditions were…

  • Kerling

    Kerling

    22.47 MILES

    Legend has it that this stumpy rock stack is the remains of a petrified troll and Uxi, her bull, is the formation out at sea near the island of Grímsey…

  • Steinshús

    Steinshús

    24.41 MILES

    One of Iceland's most famous poets, Steinn Steinarr (1908–58), is commemorated at this museum set in his former homestead. It details, in Icelandic and…

  • Gvenderlaug

    Gvenderlaug

    15.99 MILES

    Gvenderlaug is a landmark, 42°C miracle-producing pool (no bathing) that was blessed by the bishop Gvendur the Good in the 13th century and is now a…

  • Sheep Farming Museum

    Sheep Farming Museum

    25.79 MILES

    The small Sheep Farming Museum, 12km south of Hólmavík, details the region’s farming history through photos and artefacts.

