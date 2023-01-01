Stunning Rauðasandur beach stretches out in shades of pink and red sands on the southern edge of the peninsula. Pounded by surf and backed by a huge azure lagoon, it's an exceptionally beautiful, serene place. You can walk out to the lagoon edge at low tide; keep a lookout for seals. A coastal path (about 20km) runs between Rauðasandur and the Látrabjarg bird cliffs. Approach Rauðasandur by car from Rte 612 by taking steep, winding Rte 614 for about 10km.
Rauðasandur
Top choice in The Westfjords
Share