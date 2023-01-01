Farmstead Hrafnseyri is the birthplace (on 17 June 1811) of Jón Sigurðsson, the architect of Iceland’s independence. The interesting, modern Jón Sigurðsson Memorial Museum outlines his life and has a reconstruction of his turf house, a 19th-century church and a small cafe. It's on a beautiful point with fjord views.

The museum is signed off rutted Rte 60, which runs along the north side of Arnarfjörður. The road between Hrafnseyri and Þingeyri is closed for six to eight months in winter. Check www.road.is.