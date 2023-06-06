Ísafjörður

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Hub of Westfjords adventure tours, and by far the region’s largest town, Ísafjörður (www.isafjordur.is) is a pleasant and prosperous place and an excellent base for travellers. The town is set on an arcing spit that extends out into Skutulsfjörður, and is hemmed in on all sides by towering peaks and the dark waters of the fjord.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Westfjords Heritage Museum

    Westfjords Heritage Museum

    Ísafjörður

    Part of a cluster of historic wooden buildings by the harbour, this museum is in the Turnhús (1784), which was originally a warehouse. It's crammed with…

  • Museum of Everyday Life

    Museum of Everyday Life

    Ísafjörður

    Celebrating the magic of the mundane is the aim of the powerful, creative displays here, where shoes, books and mini-movies each come with personal…

  • Culture House

    Culture House

    Ísafjörður

    The intensely close-knit nature of Westfjords life is evoked in the 2nd-floor displays in what was once the town hospital. Look out for vintage scales for…

  • Ísafjarðarkirkja

    Ísafjarðarkirkja

    Ísafjörður

    More than 740 clay birds, arranged in flight soar above the altarpiece of this modernist church.They were made by locals during a group art project. Look…

  • Old Town

    Old Town

    Ísafjörður

    Ísafjörður's historic quarter borders it's eastern edges. Start explorations in Tangagata to see gabled, tin-clad homes, often brightly painted in…

  • Seamen's Monument

    Seamen's Monument

    Ísafjörður

    Ísafjörður's big bronze Seaman's Monument depicts two fishermen with their nets and commemorates those who've lost their lives at sea.

  • Whalebone Arch

    Whalebone Arch

    Ísafjörður

    Of minor interest is the whalebone arch made from a whale’s jawbone in the central town park.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Ísafjörður with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.