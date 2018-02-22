Welcome to Guanajuato
The city is best known internationally for its acclaimed annual arts event, the Festival Cervantino. Yet this colorful and lively place holds center stage all year; much of the youthful vibrancy and prolific cultural activities – callejoneadas, films, theater and orchestras – can be attributed to the 20,000 students of the city's own University of Guanajuato. In short, Guanajuato is the state's slightly gritty, but fascinating capital city and should not be missed by anyone traveling in the region.
Top experiences in Guanajuato
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Guanajuato activities
Paso de Vaqueros Canyoning Adventure
For this adventure, you will visit the state of Guanajuato, which is only approximately an hour away from Queretaro. Over there, spend the day in a beautiful canyon full of of waterfalls, nature, wildlife and adventures. You'll be taken down to natural slides with specialized gear for your safety. You'll jump into a 4 meters pit and an 8 meters pit, which is challenging, but no previous expertise is required. Then you'll abseil (rappel) about 20 meters into the waterfalls. Enjoy a day full of adrenaline and new experiences. Don´t forget to bring comfortable shoes with a good sole, biodegradable sunscreen, swimsuit and a change of clothes.
10-Day Colonial Treasures Tour: San Miguel de Alle
Day 1: Arrival transferWelcome and transfer from Mexico City “Benito Juarez” international airport to the hotel of your choice and accommodationDay 2: Mexico City, Queretaro, San Miguel de Allende (B) Departure to Querétaro. Visit San Miguel’s Parish with the Holy House Chapel, the San Francisco church and the Allende´s house.Day 3: San Miguel, Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato (B)Departure to Dolores Hidalgo. Then, visit to Guanajuato to see its streets and subterranean avenues. See the classic "callejoneada" accompanied by students dressed in typical clothes, singing and playing music through the streets and alleys. Other attractions are the Museum of Don Quixote, and the Guanajuato Mummies.Day 4: Guanajuato - Zacatecas (B)Head to Zacatecas, a World Heritage Site. From "La Bufa" Hill you will be able to appreciate an interesting panoramic view of the city. We will descend in funicular and afterwards an educational visit of the mine of Eden.Day 5: Zacatecas - Guadalajara (B)Continue on to Guadalajara the capital of state of Jalisco, where tequila and mariachi were born. Day 6: Guadalajara, Tequila (B)Departure from the City of Guadalajara to visit the Tequila town. Day 7: Guadalajara, Patzcuaro, Morelia (B) Depart from Guadalajara to Patzcuaro which in the Purépecha language it means “The door to heaven”. Accommodation in Patzcuaro or Morelia, according to the operation.Day 8: Morelia - Mexico City (B)Visit Morelia, a World Heritage site, worldwide known for its student habitat and its magnificent colonial constructions of “pink cantera”: the Cathedral, the Government Palace, Clavijero Palace, the Major Plaza, the market of typical candies and the Aqueduct. Departure to Mexico City. Day 9: Mexico City (B)Start a city tour visiting the Cultural and Historic Heritage downtown district. Later, you will visit Chapultepec Park and one of the most important Residential areas of Mexico City, and the "Pink Zone".Day 10: Departure Transfer At the time indicated, transfer to the airport to board your return flight home.Hotel Options:Four-Star HotelsMexico City - Galeria Plaza or Hampton Inn (depending on time of the year)San Miguel de Allende - Mision or similarGuanajuato - Emporio or similarGuadalajara- De Mendoza or similarMorelia – Mision or similarFive-Star HotelsMexico City - Geneve or similar (depending on time of the year)Note: Five-star hotel options are in Mexico City only. Hotels in the rest of the towns all four-star.
Spanish Lessons in Guanajuato
Take a Spanish lesson in Guanajuato at "Escuela de Lenguas Adelita." The school will ensure that each of the students receive an interactive, methodical education including constant interaction and immersion in the 'real world'. The modern teaching methods are effective and result in a natural progression of learning for our students. You'll be part of a learning curriculum that is designed for all kinds of interests and needs of language learning. The courses are flexible enough to adapt to the needs of the students. The curriculum has been carefully developed for both long-term and short-term learners. You'll enjoy a complete, varied and affordable learning experience with the right educational level and knowledge to support you no matter what your learning experience has been before pursuing Spanish lessons. Special abilities or knowledge of the language is not necessary to achieve the desired level of fluency and the fundamental principles are: diversity, respect and inclusion. The Spanish programs allow you to design a schedule that works best for you and your learning style. You can pick and choose from one to four group classes daily, private classes or a combination of both. Take as many or as few classes as you'd like. The classes start every Monday throughout the year and include Grammar, Practical Grammar, Conversation, Mexican Culture, History, Literature, and Politics. Additionally, there are classes in special fields of study (ie. Business, Law, Medicine, etc.) with a professor or professional in the designated field.
Mexico Colonial Jewels 4-Day Tour from Mexico City
Day 1: Toluca - Morelia (B)In the morning, following pickup from your hotel or Mexico City airport, you'll travel towards the colonial city of Morelia. On route, stop at Toluca where you will visit its Cathedral, the Cosmovitral, and the botanical garden or simply stroll through the Civic Plaza. Continue to the historical center of Morelia, considered one of the most beautiful cities in Mexico. You will visit the Governors Palace, the Main Square, the Candy Market and a gorgeous church named Capilla de Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe. Day 2: Michoacan - Guanajuato (B)Travel through the green state of Michoacan to Patzcuaro in order to visit it and cross the lake to the island of Janitzio, for panoramic views from the monument to Morelos. On the way, you'll visit the archaeological zone and the monastery at Tzin tzun tzan town. Continue to Guanajuato for an overnight stay. Day 3: San Miguel de Allende – Guanajuato (B)After breakfast, you will depart to San Miguel de Allende. This appealing colonial village features several unusual buildings such as the Parroquia de San Miguel, the Municipal Palace (formerly the Casa Consistorial), and the Casa de Mayorazgo de la Canal. Return to Guanajuato.Day 4: Guanajuato – Mexico City (B)Start the day with a walking tour of magical and historical downtown, considered a World Cultural Heritage Site by the UNESCO. The Juarez Theatre, the Church of our Lady of Guanajuato, the University, the Hidalgo Market and its legendary cobblestone streets full of stories are some of the highlights of this city. In the afternoon you will return to Mexico City and be dropped-off at your hotel or the airport.