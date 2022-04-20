Eat
Palapa Cabo Pulmo
With its unbeatable position right on the beach, this friendly place with its terrace seating serves superb seafood dishes like coconut shrimp, fried…
Cabo Pulmo, a tiny village and a 17,571-acre Marine Protected Area (MPA), is one of the most successful national marine parks in the world and arguably offers the best diving and snorkeling in Baja. It's also home to the only Pacific coral reef in the Sea of Cortez. You don't need a 4WD to enjoy the drive out here along the spectacular Eastern Cape (from the south) coastal road or through the Sierra de la Laguna (to the west), although the road can get rough at times. You will escape the crowds and find a very mellow scene that can be hard to leave.
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cabo Pulmo.
This place serves huge dishes of traditional Mexican cuisine, including superb fish tacos and enchiladas. Breakfast is great, too. There's a small shop…
