Five hundred years ago, over 550,000 sq km of dry tropical forest stretched down the coast from northern Mexico to Panama. Today only 2% of virgin forest…
The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico
The highland scenery of this region is nothing short of spectacular. Northern Mexico does not lack for amazing attractions, but none compares to the Copper Canyon for sheer wow-factor, with its astonishing cliff-top vistas, towering pine-clad mountains and the fascinating culture of the native Tarahumara people.
A labyrinth of six main canyons covers an area four times larger than Arizona’s Grand Canyon system, and is deeper, narrower and much more verdant than its American counterpart. Tropical fruit trees grow in the canyon bottoms while the high ground is covered in alpine vegetation and, often, winter snows.
A handful of towns make convenient base camps for exploring the region. Creel is the largest and home to several recommended hotels. Further into the canyon system are Divisadero, Arepo and Cerocahui, all along or near the famous Chepe train route, and the more remote (yet readily accessible) canyon-bottom villages of Batopilas and Urique.
Explore The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico
- BBosque Secreto
- VValle de los Monjes
Around 7km east of San Ignacio's town center, through verdant farmland, is the Valle de los Monjes. A spectacular outcrop of vertical red rock formations…
- MMirador La Bufa
Along the scenic drive to Batopilas, about 100km south of Creel, is one of the region's most spectacular views: La Bufa canyon. Dropping 1800m, it's deep…
- LLago Arareko
Meaning 'Horseshoe' in Rarámuri, the peaceful waters of this U-shaped lake reflect the surrounding pines and rock formations. Paddleboats can be rented…
- CCascada de Basaseachi
Few natural sites in Mexico boast the exquisitely pristine beauty of the country’s highest full-time waterfall, Cascada de Basaseachi, where a plume of…
- MMuseo Loyola
Sitting alongside the Cusárare Mission church, this museum holds an exceptional collection of colonial religious paintings.
- MMisión Cusárare
This mission was built by Jesuits in 1741 as a religious meeting place as well as a school to teach the locals Spanish and different trades. In 1826…
- VValle de las Ranas y los Hongos
San Ignacio's main road leads into the Valle de las Ranas y los Hongos, 2km from the western edge of town and named for its respectively fat-and-squashed…
- MMisión San Ignacio
This simple stone church was built in the 18th century as a Jesuit mission, used to periodically give mass to, well, the masses. No priest lived here full…
