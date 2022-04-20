The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

The highland scenery of this region is nothing short of spectacular. Northern Mexico does not lack for amazing attractions, but none compares to the Copper Canyon for sheer wow-factor, with its astonishing cliff-top vistas, towering pine-clad mountains and the fascinating culture of the native Tarahumara people.

A labyrinth of six main canyons covers an area four times larger than Arizona’s Grand Canyon system, and is deeper, narrower and much more verdant than its American counterpart. Tropical fruit trees grow in the canyon bottoms while the high ground is covered in alpine vegetation and, often, winter snows.

A handful of towns make convenient base camps for exploring the region. Creel is the largest and home to several recommended hotels. Further into the canyon system are Divisadero, Arepo and Cerocahui, all along or near the famous Chepe train route, and the more remote (yet readily accessible) canyon-bottom villages of Batopilas and Urique.

Explore The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

  • B

    Bosque Secreto

    Five hundred years ago, over 550,000 sq km of dry tropical forest stretched down the coast from northern Mexico to Panama. Today only 2% of virgin forest…

  • V

    Valle de los Monjes

    Around 7km east of San Ignacio's town center, through verdant farmland, is the Valle de los Monjes. A spectacular outcrop of vertical red rock formations…

  • M

    Mirador La Bufa

    Along the scenic drive to Batopilas, about 100km south of Creel, is one of the region's most spectacular views: La Bufa canyon. Dropping 1800m, it's deep…

  • L

    Lago Arareko

    Meaning 'Horseshoe' in Rarámuri, the peaceful waters of this U-shaped lake reflect the surrounding pines and rock formations. Paddleboats can be rented…

  • C

    Cascada de Basaseachi

    Few natural sites in Mexico boast the exquisitely pristine beauty of the country’s highest full-time waterfall, Cascada de Basaseachi, where a plume of…

  • M

    Museo Loyola

    Sitting alongside the Cusárare Mission church, this museum holds an exceptional collection of colonial religious paintings.

  • M

    Misión Cusárare

    This mission was built by Jesuits in 1741 as a religious meeting place as well as a school to teach the locals Spanish and different trades. In 1826…

  • V

    Valle de las Ranas y los Hongos

    San Ignacio's main road leads into the Valle de las Ranas y los Hongos, 2km from the western edge of town and named for its respectively fat-and-squashed…

  • M

    Misión San Ignacio

    This simple stone church was built in the 18th century as a Jesuit mission, used to periodically give mass to, well, the masses. No priest lived here full…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico.

  • See

    Bosque Secreto

    Five hundred years ago, over 550,000 sq km of dry tropical forest stretched down the coast from northern Mexico to Panama. Today only 2% of virgin forest…

  • See

    Valle de los Monjes

    Around 7km east of San Ignacio's town center, through verdant farmland, is the Valle de los Monjes. A spectacular outcrop of vertical red rock formations…

  • See

    Mirador La Bufa

    Along the scenic drive to Batopilas, about 100km south of Creel, is one of the region's most spectacular views: La Bufa canyon. Dropping 1800m, it's deep…

  • See

    Lago Arareko

    Meaning 'Horseshoe' in Rarámuri, the peaceful waters of this U-shaped lake reflect the surrounding pines and rock formations. Paddleboats can be rented…

  • See

    Cascada de Basaseachi

    Few natural sites in Mexico boast the exquisitely pristine beauty of the country’s highest full-time waterfall, Cascada de Basaseachi, where a plume of…

  • See

    Museo Loyola

    Sitting alongside the Cusárare Mission church, this museum holds an exceptional collection of colonial religious paintings.

  • See

    Misión Cusárare

    This mission was built by Jesuits in 1741 as a religious meeting place as well as a school to teach the locals Spanish and different trades. In 1826…

  • See

    Valle de las Ranas y los Hongos

    San Ignacio's main road leads into the Valle de las Ranas y los Hongos, 2km from the western edge of town and named for its respectively fat-and-squashed…

  • See

    Misión San Ignacio

    This simple stone church was built in the 18th century as a Jesuit mission, used to periodically give mass to, well, the masses. No priest lived here full…

Guidebooks

Learn more about The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.