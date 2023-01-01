Mirador La Bufa

Along the scenic drive to Batopilas, about 100km south of Creel, is one of the region's most spectacular views: La Bufa canyon. Dropping 1800m, it's deep and verdant, with the Batopilas river rushing through its middle, a stunning set of roadway switchbacks leading to the bottom, and a spectacular rock formation that, squinting, looks like a massive seven-layer cake. Look for the parking area, teetering on the canyon rim, with a handful of stands with Tarahumara crafts for sale.