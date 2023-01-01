Once the home and offices of Alexander Shepherd, an American politician who made a fortune in silver mining, the Hacienda San Miguel was built on a very grand scale indeed. Today, the three-story structure is in ruins, bougainvillea tumbling over towers, roots and shoots reclaiming every forgotten corner. The Hacienda is at the entrance to the town, a half-kilometer down a dirt road from the main bridge. Bring your imagination.
Hacienda San Miguel
The Copper Canyon & Ferrocarril Chihuahua Pacífico
