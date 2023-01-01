Misión Cusárare

This mission was built by Jesuits in 1741 as a religious meeting place as well as a school to teach the locals Spanish and different trades. In 1826 Franciscan friars added side altars, a choir loft and an adobe bell tower; the last collapsed in 1969, taking down a corner of the church with it. The church was repaired and restored in the early 1970s, adding striking Rarámuri patterned murals. A new stone bell tower was built too.