San Ignacio's main road leads into the Valle de las Ranas y los Hongos, 2km from the western edge of town and named for its respectively fat-and-squashed and thin-but-big-headed rhyolite rocks. A soft type of rock, the formations are the result of centuries of water and wind erosion. Rarámuri women and children sell artesania (folk art) along the rocks. Admission is included in the San Ignacio entrance fee (M$45).