Meaning 'Horseshoe' in Rarámuri, the peaceful waters of this U-shaped lake reflect the surrounding pines and rock formations. Paddleboats can be rented along the lakeshore (M$100) for exploring and finding good swimming spots. Access to the lake is included in the San Ignacio admission cost (M$45); there are also viewpoints of the lake along the Creel–Cusárare highway. Located about 8km south of Creel.

A visit to this Lago Arareko can be easily combined with stops at Valle de las Ranas y Los Hongos as well as Valle de los Monjes – a perfect day trip.