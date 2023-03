Around 7km east of San Ignacio's town center, through verdant farmland, is the Valle de los Monjes. A spectacular outcrop of vertical red rock formations that inspire its Rarámuri name Bisabírachi, meaning ‘Valley of the Erect Penises,’ it is well worth exploring and is less visited than the Valle de las Ranas y los Hongos.

Admission (M$15) is occasionally charged.