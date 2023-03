Sitting alongside the Cusárare Mission church, this museum holds an exceptional collection of colonial religious paintings.

The paintings, which depict scenes from the Virgin Mary's life, were created by Miguel Correa in 1713, and brought to the Mission by Franciscan Friars in the early 1800s. The museum is only open occasionally. However, the caretaker – Doña Rosa – will gladly open shop. She lives in the blue house just downhill from the Diconsa community store