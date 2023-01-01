Few natural sites in Mexico boast the exquisitely pristine beauty of the country’s highest full-time waterfall, Cascada de Basaseachi, where a plume of water tumbles 246m to swimmable pools below. Basaseachi is 140km northwest of Creel, so allow a full day to visit (including three hours to walk to the falls and back). The waterfall is part of the national park of the same name, south of which is the old mining town of Maguarachi, where there are delightful hot springs.

Both sites are accessible via San Juanito, 35km north of Creel. To visit you’ll really need your own wheels or a tour with a Creel agency.