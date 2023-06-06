Southern Baja

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, Mexico

Overview

Cardón cacti, boojum trees, ocotillo, cholla and other desert marvels thrive in this beautiful desert area that sometimes doesn’t receive any rain for a decade. Look out for crumbling missions, date palms, coconuts and mangrove swamps as you meander southward.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • The Arch and Land's End at sunset, Cabo San Lucas.

    Land’s End

    Cabo San Lucas

    Land’s End is the most impressive attraction in Cabo. Hop on a panga (skiff), kayak or stand-up paddleboard and head to El Arco (the Arch), a jagged…

  • The beach of Bahía Concepción, Baja California Sur.

    Bahía Concepción

    Mulegé

    One of the most stunningly beautiful stretches of coast in Baja for its blue-green waters, white sandy coves and lack of construction. Great for kayaking…

  • A gray whale breaches in San Ignacio Lagoon, Mexico.

    Laguna San Ignacio

    Southern Baja

    Along with Laguna Ojo de Liebre and Bahía Magdalena, Laguna San Ignacio is one of the Pacific coast’s major winter whale-watching sites. The Mexican…

  • Paddle boarding (SUP) off the island of Espiritu Santo, a Unesco Biosphere Reserve in the Gulf of California, Mexico.

    Espíritu Santo

    La Paz

    A treasure trove of shallow azure inlets and sorbet-pink cliffs, Espíritu Santo is one of La Paz’s gems. It’s part of a Unesco World Heritage site…

  • Iglesia Santa Bárbara

    Iglesia Santa Bárbara

    Southern Baja

    Designed and erected for Paris’ 1889 World’s Fair, then disassembled and stored in Brussels for shipping to West Africa, Gustave Eiffel’s (yes, of Eiffel…

  • Parque Marine Nacional Bahía de Loreto

    Parque Marine Nacional Bahía de Loreto

    Loreto

    This park makes Loreto a world-class destination for all types of outdoor activities; a number of outfitters offer everything from kayaking and diving to…

  • Mision San Ignacio Kadakaaman, in San Ignacio, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

    Misión San Ignacio de Kadakaamán

    Southern Baja

    With lava-block walls nearly 1.2m (4ft) thick, the former Jesuit Misión San Ignacio de Kadakaamán stands directly across from San Ignacio's small plaza…

  • Lovers Beach (Playa del Amor) in Cabo San Lucas, Los Cabos, Mexico.

    Playa del Amor

    Cabo San Lucas

    Baja's most famous beach, Playa del Amor (Lover's Beach) has stunning white sands adjacent to El Arco on the Pacific and bay sides. You can walk between…

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Free Things to Do

Los Cabos is primarily regarded as a five-star destination – and rightly so. But this bit of Baja coast isn't out of the question on a shoe-string budget.

Day Trips

Get out of your resort and into a lesser-known Southern Baja of wild ocean and desert oases. Here are the best day trips from Los Cabos.

Money and Costs

Our guide to visiting Los Cabos on a budget can help you make your money go further.

Articles

Latest stories from Southern Baja

Los Cabos, Mexico - Feb 2019 Euphoria is the experience of pleasure or excitement and intense feelings of well-being and happiness.

Budget Travel

Visit Los Cabos on the cheap: how to have a budget trip to one of Mexico's luxury destinations

Jul 11, 2022 • 4 min read

