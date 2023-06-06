Overview

With a quirky mix of locals, fishers, surfers and New Age spiritualists, the town of ‘All Saints’ has thus far escaped the rampant tourism of the other cape towns. With it's charming cobblestone streets lined with art galleries, romantic restaurants and a cactus or three, it's also, by far, the prettiest town in the far south of Baja. Long beaches and wild surf breaks mean there's a lot to do for those who want to get out of town as well. Think Taos, New Mexico, before Ansel Adams and Georgia O’Keefe brought the world there. Be prepared for high prices, however.