Shutterstock / karamysh
San José del Cabo is like the ‘mild’ sister of ‘wild’ Cabo San Lucas, offering quiet shopping, an attractive plaza, a beautiful church and excellent dining opportunities in its inland, historic center. It's Zona Hotelera beach area a couple of kilometers away has miles of white sand lining a mostly riptide laden ocean and is backed by large hotels, condos and eyesores, er, timeshares.
San José del Cabo
The colonial-style Iglesia San José, built in 1730 to replace the Misión San José del Cabo, faces the spacious Plaza Mijares.
Nov 7, 2019 • 1 min read
