Parque Marine Nacional Bahía de Loreto

This park makes Loreto a world-class destination for all types of outdoor activities; a number of outfitters offer everything from kayaking and diving to stand-up paddleboarding and snorkeling along the reefs around Islas del Carmen and dormant-volcano-dominated Coronado Islands. Aside from gray whales that frequent the Sea of Cortez, this is the best place to see blue whales. Pay the entrance fee at the park's office in the marina. Staff can advise on water activities.