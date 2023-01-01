Misión San Francisco Javier de Viggé-Biaundó

This wonderful mission is well worth a daytime detour. The windy road passes some beautiful arroyos (streams) before arriving at the mission. Be sure to wander to the back garden to see the 300-year-old olive tree with rope-like bark that looks like something out of a Tolkien fantasy. The mission itself is almost unchanged from its look of three centuries ago.

Head south on the Transpeninsular for around 35km and look for the sign to the right shortly after you leave Loreto. Guides at the mission may offer to take you to see cave paintings (guide fee M$300; entry to the caves M$100). Note that this involves driving 15km on a very rough road and climbing a steep rocky hill to see a very small wall with several red paintings.