Mission Loreto

Loreto feels like somewhere between an old and new world. Linger along cobblestone streets, past shops selling pottery and a centuries-old mission to find local teenagers practicing a hip-hop act in the square. Perhaps sit at an outdoor cafe to try some local craft beer or stroll along the malécon (beach promenade) where an old man hobbles along with a cane and young women jog by in the latest workout gear. Out in that blue water is a water-sports paradise and the magnificent Parque Nacional Bahía de Loreto, where the shoreline, ocean and stunning offshore islands are protected from pollution and uncontrolled fishing.

  • Parque Marine Nacional Bahía de Loreto

    Parque Marine Nacional Bahía de Loreto

    Loreto

    This park makes Loreto a world-class destination for all types of outdoor activities; a number of outfitters offer everything from kayaking and diving to…

  • SEA OF CORTEZ, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO - 2015/02/18: The interior of the Jesuit Mission built in 1697 in Loreto in Baja California, Mexico. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Misión Nuestra Señora de Loreto

    Loreto

    Dating from 1697, this was the first permanent mission in the Californias and was the base for the expansion of Jesuit missions up and down the Baja…

  • Sierra de la Giganta

    Sierra de la Giganta

    Loreto

    The trails in the rugged, striated mountains that rise up behind Loreto are seldom marked, but there's great hiking for the fit and adventurous. Guides…

The waterfront of Loreto, Baja, Mexico.

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Loreto, Mexico

Oct 22, 2024 • 6 min read

