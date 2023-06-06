Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Loreto feels like somewhere between an old and new world. Linger along cobblestone streets, past shops selling pottery and a centuries-old mission to find local teenagers practicing a hip-hop act in the square. Perhaps sit at an outdoor cafe to try some local craft beer or stroll along the malécon (beach promenade) where an old man hobbles along with a cane and young women jog by in the latest workout gear. Out in that blue water is a water-sports paradise and the magnificent Parque Nacional Bahía de Loreto, where the shoreline, ocean and stunning offshore islands are protected from pollution and uncontrolled fishing.
Parque Marine Nacional Bahía de Loreto
Loreto
This park makes Loreto a world-class destination for all types of outdoor activities; a number of outfitters offer everything from kayaking and diving to…
Misión Nuestra Señora de Loreto
Loreto
Dating from 1697, this was the first permanent mission in the Californias and was the base for the expansion of Jesuit missions up and down the Baja…
Museo de las Misiones Jesuíticas
Loreto
The modest yet interesting Museo de las Misiones chronicles the settlement of Baja California.
Misión San Francisco Javier de Viggé-Biaundó
Loreto
This wonderful mission is well worth a daytime detour. The windy road passes some beautiful arroyos (streams) before arriving at the mission. Be sure to…
Loreto
The trails in the rugged, striated mountains that rise up behind Loreto are seldom marked, but there's great hiking for the fit and adventurous. Guides…
Get to the heart of Loreto with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mexico $28.99
Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan $22.99
Pocket Cancun & the Riviera Maya $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide