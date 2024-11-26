Although it’s best known as a ski town, Breckenridge, Colorado, is alluring year-round. For starters, the scenery alone makes it worth a visit, with a stunning mountain setting and a Main Street lined with colorful Victorian buildings. But Breck, as locals call it, is more than just a pretty face. The historic gold mining town is home to a thriving arts community, an exciting culinary scene and unlimited recreational opportunities – both on and off the slopes.

If you’re planning to visit for the first time, here’s what you need to know.

Breckenridge is a quaint mountain town with historic buildings nestled among some of the most sought-after slopes in the country. Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

When should I go to Breckenridge?

Skiers should go to Breckenridge in winter to experience epic powder. The resort offers 3000 skiable acres and caters to both beginners and pros – including Colorado's highest lift and slope. Even if you don’t ski, the Rocky Mountain scenery is breathtaking, and there’s a seriously cool après scene. From sipping drinks at old-timey thirst parlors to pampering yourself at a local spa, you won’t lack activities off the slopes. Winter is considered peak season in Breckenridge, so be prepared for longer wait times for ski lifts and restaurants, as well as higher prices at local hotels, especially on weekends.

Summers are beautiful in Breckenridge. High temperatures usually range from the high 60s to low 70s – perfect for hiking, biking, dining al fresco along the riverwalk and taking in a free summer concert. On the mountain, Epic Discovery offers fun activities like adrenaline-pounding mountain coasters, alpine slides, mini golf, mountain biking and scenic chair lift rides.

Spring and fall are the shoulder seasons. This is when you’ll get the most bang for your buck in Breckenridge since lodging rates are lower. The ski season in Breckenridge usually lasts until mid to late May, so you can still strap on your snowshoes or skis in spring – a highly underrated time of year to hit the slopes. In fall, the colors are glorious, and the local hiking and mountain biking trails are especially rewarding.

How much time should I spend in Breckenridge?

The amount of time you should spend in Breckenridge depends upon your intended activities. If you simply want to soak in some spectacular views and enjoy a couple of meals in nice restaurants, two nights might be fine (although, chances are you’ll wish you’d stayed longer).

To truly immerse yourself in Breck’s culture and activities, four or five days is ideal. This allows two or three days for recreational activities like skiing or hiking, plus another day or two for distillery tours, art classes, spa treatments or enjoying the museums and shops downtown.

Is it easy to get in and around in Breckenridge?

Most visitors fly into Denver, a 90-minute drive if you rent a vehicle. Or better yet, take a shuttle like the Epic Mountain Express since you don’t need a car in Breckenridge – pass holders get a decent discount on this service. Uber or Lyft are also options, but be aware that both rideshare services employ dynamic pricing which might increase the rate during peak times, bad weather or special events. Blacklane’s City-To-Slopes offers private car service from Denver to many Colorado mountain towns, including Breckenridge. The service includes fixed fares, luxury vehicles and a meet and greet at the airport. It’s the most stress-free option, but usually the most expensive.

Once you arrive, Breck is extremely walkable (or bikeable), and the Breck Free Ride bus system is available for further distances. If you plan to visit neighboring towns like Keystone, Frisco and Dillon, the Summit Stage bus route offers free rides throughout Summit County.

Downtown Breck is packed with historic buildings dating back to the mid-1800s. Getty Images

Top things to do in Breckenridge (besides skiing)

Take an art class at Breck Create

Have you ever wanted to try your hand at crafts like ceramics, painting, glassblowing or metalsmithing? You’ll get your chance in Breckenridge. Breck Create offers art classes and workshops in a variety of mediums for groups, individuals and families. The classes take place in charming, historic buildings downtown, which just adds to the fun.

Say hello to the Breckenridge troll

Not all trolls are mean and scary. Isak Heartstone (aka the Breckenridge Troll) is one of Breck’s most popular attractions. Tucked away in the forest at the end of a short, wheelchair-accessible path, Danish artist Thomas Dambo created the 15-foot-tall wooden sculpture. Fun fact: there are more than 100 Dambo troll sculptures around the world, and no two are the same.

Raise your glass at the world's highest distillery

At 9600ft, Breckenridge Distillery is the highest-elevation distillery in the world. Although best known for its wide selection of whiskeys, the distillery also produces spirits like gin and vodka. Tours and tastings are available, and the excellent restaurant offers a full menu with craft cocktails. If you want to hit happy hour, arrive between 4pm and 5pm.

Embrace the outdoors

Whether you’ve come to shred the gnar or explore the town’s more than 100 miles of hiking and biking trails, Breckenridge is the perfect base camp for outdoor adventure. From wheelchair-friendly strolls along the riverwalk to the challenging trek up a fourteener such as Quandary Peak, Breck is an outdoor mecca for everyone.

Whether you come to ski in the winter or hike in the summer, getting outside is a must in Breckenridge. Shutterstock

Explore Main Street

Unlike many Colorado mountain towns, Breckenridge wasn’t built solely to support mountain tourism or the ski industry. In 1859, prospectors established the town, which boomed with saloons and brothels amid the gold rush. Today, many of those buildings, some of which date back to 1862, remain and now house shops and restaurants in Breckenridge’s historic downtown. To get a taste of that history, start your day at the Breckenridge Welcome Center Museum, where you’ll find interpretive displays dedicated to Breck’s Indigenous history, gold mining days, and the development of the ski resort. Afterward, wander dozens of shops and restaurants before ending at the historic Gold Pan Saloon, one of the oldest saloons west of the Mississippi.

My favorite things to do in Breckenridge

The Cucumber Gulch Wildlife Preserve is my favorite place to visit in Breckenridge. The trail around the preserve is only 2.3 miles long and mostly flat, with an elevation gain of only 229ft.

Move from dirt paths to wooden boardwalks as you walk past meadows, ponds, forests and a historic cabin. Along the way, you may spot moose, bear, beaver or the endangered boreal toad.

It’s an easy walk, offering tremendous rewards with minimal exertion, which is good news if you’re conserving your energy for more challenging activities later in the trip.

How much money do I need for Breckenridge?

Lodging prices and lift tickets in Breckenridge can vary according to the time of year, day of the week and even how far in advance you make your purchase. Therefore, some of the prices below have a wide range.

Basic room for two: $120 to $500 per night

Airbnb: $75 to $500 per night

Public transportation: free!

Coffee: $4

Crepes: $13

Dinner for two: $100

Cocktail: $14

Single-day lift ticket for adults: $203 to $502

Single-day lift ticket for children: $132 to $163

Skiers can save up to 65 percent if they purchase an Epic pass in advance. There is a range of passes to suit your budget, including single-day lift tickets and passes for the entire season.

Should I worry about altitude sickness in Breckenridge?

Breckenridge has a base elevation of 9,600ft with a summit of nearly 13,000ft. If you aren’t acclimated to the elevation, you might fall prey to altitude sickness (also called mountain sickness). Common symptoms include dizziness, nausea, insomnia and shortness of breath. Although it doesn’t affect everyone, it isn’t a fun way to spend your vacation.

Altitude sickness is caused by reaching higher elevations too rapidly before adjusting to the change in air pressure and oxygen levels. If you’re concerned about altitude sickness, here’s how you can set yourself up for success.