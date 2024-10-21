Some people ski for the fresh air, the mountain views or the sheer physical challenge. But, as I’ll freely admit to anyone who asks, I ski so that I can après-ski.

This time-honored tradition is truly one of the best parts of schussing down the slopes. “Après” is the French word for “after,” so translated literally, this phrase means “after ski.” It’s like happy hour, but specific to skiing and snowboarding. You eat, you drink, you warm up by the fire or sit outside in the sun, you regale your friends with tales of the day’s best wipeouts or near-misses. It’s a chance to relax and unwind after exerting yourself all day – to finally loosen your uncomfortable ski boots and tame your hunger with something other than the stale pocket granola bar you scarfed on the chairlift.

In Colorado, the après-ski scene is alive and well. People usually start coming off the slopes for the day around 2pm, though there’s no set start or end time for après. (Sometimes, après just blends right into dinner or late-night bar-hopping.) As you start making travel plans for ski season, consider these top après-ski spots around the state.

Make a reservation to aprés at Cloud Nine and ski in to drink champagne after skiing champagne (powder). Lindsy Fortier, via Cloud Nine Bistro

1. Pop Some Bubbly at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro at Aspen Highlands

Why it’s great: Over the years, Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro – just Cloud Nine for short – has earned quite the reputation for its over-the-top après scene. Located on the slopes of Aspen Highlands – one of the four ski areas in Aspen and Snowmass—this Swiss Alps-inspired eatery is the place to go for caviar, Champagne, fondue and serious party vibes. There’s dancing, singing, Champagne spraying and general debauchery (and, if you’re lucky, you might spot a celebrity or two).

Make it happen: Cloud Nine is so popular that you’ll need to make a reservation—yes, even for après. The only way to get here is on skis or a snowboard, as the restaurant is located mid-mountain near the top of the Cloud Nine lift. (This means you also need to keep your wits about you, since you’ll have to ski down to the bottom at the end of the afternoon.)

2. Sip a Pint of Craft Beer at Hideaway Park Brewery in Winter Park

Why it’s great: After shredding all day at Winter Park Resort, a refreshing pint of craft beer sure does hit the spot. That’s why Fraser Valley residents and visitors alike head to Hideaway Park Brewery, a casual taproom located just a few minutes from the slopes. The scene is super mellow and laid-back, with beanie-clad skiers and riders chit-chatting or playing games as they slowly sip their beers. (In the summer, it’s an equally popular après spot for mountain bikers.)

Make it happen: Leave your ski gear on (though you might want to ditch your boots in favor of comfier shoes), belly up to the bar and order your favorite style – Hideaway Park has pretty much everything, from hoppy double IPAs to malty brown ales. If you can’t decide, go for a flight. There’s no food service here, but Fraser Valley Hot Dog next door serves up super tasty brats, burgers and sandwiches. Parking can be tricky, but the brewery is located right next to a bus stop, and public transit is free.

The Red Lion in Vail is an institution. Come as you are. Stay all night. The Red Lion, Vail

3. Jam Out to Live Music at The Red Lion in Vail

Why it’s great: The Red Lion is a Vail icon that’s been around forever – 61 years, to be precise. It opened its doors in February 1963, just a few months after the lifts first started spinning at Vail Ski Resort. Generations of skiers and snowboarders have walked through these doors. It’s got all the ingredients of a great après spot: stick-to-your-ribs bar food, sips for every kind of drinker and a prime location in Vail Village. During ski season, it also has live music every afternoon and evening.

What to know: If you’re famished and looking for an unpretentious, low-key spot to refuel, the Red Lion is your jam. There’s nothing fancy about the food – think: nachos, onion rings, bowls of chili – but the portions are generous, the service is quick, and the atmosphere is cozy. Leave your ski gear on and sit outside, where you can watch people heading home for the day on Bridge Street.

4. Soak Up the Sun At TBar at Steamboat Springs

Why it’s great: As you glide down the Right-o-Way run toward the base at Steamboat Ski Resort, make a pitstop at TBar for a cheap PBR and some people-watching. This “5-star dive bar,” as it describes itself, is located in an old ski patrol building right next to the slopes – so you can clip out of your skis and waddle right over at the end of the day. Grab a picnic table, an Adirondack chair or, better yet, just plop down on the trademarked Champagne Powder.

What to know: TBar can be as wild or as tame as you make it. You can do shots, or you can nurse a beer or cocktail for the entire afternoon – overall, it has a lively but still chill vibe. There’s indoor seating if you’re chilly, but the best views are outside (and afternoons in Steamboat are often blissfully sunny and warm). Refuel with hearty-yet-creative bar food, like a peanut butter, bacon and banana panini, or crawfish mac and cheese.

The beach at The Basin is hands down the chillest and most fun of the aprés legends. Ian Zimmer, via Arapahoe Basin

5. Tailgate on The Beach at Arapahoe Basin

Why it’s great: Arapahoe Basin is all about the skiing and riding – no frills here. That same philosophy also applies to eating and drinking, as A-Basin has just a handful of on-mountain bars and restaurants. But that’s OK, because the real party happens in the parking lot, aka The Beach. It’s a true BYOB tailgate scene, complete with gas grills, cornhole, camp chairs, and dogs. Since A-Basin is located at 13,050 feet above sea level, it takes a lot longer for the snow to melt – so it’s not uncommon for people to keep skiing here well into June. The spring skiing scene on The Beach is amazing, with people breaking out their bathing suits, vintage ‘80s ski onesies, hula hoops and beach balls.

What to know: People used to camp out overnight to get a spot on The Beach. But, as you can imagine, things got a little crazy once all the employees went home for the night, so the ski area now requires advanced reservations for free. (Don’t worry, it’s still just as fun.) There are quite a few rules, but they’re all pretty self-explanatory: No charcoal grills, no live bands, no hot tubs, no glass, no drones, no marijuana (the resort is on federal land). Pretty much everything else is fair game, so load up your cooler with whatever food and drinks you fancy. You don’t even need a lift ticket to hang out here. This ski-in/ski-out spot opens at 7am, so you’ll also find people sipping breakfast beers before the lifts open.