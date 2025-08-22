Forget the barrage of high-rises and space-age skylines you may have gotten accustomed to seeing in most Korean cities. Gyeongju is green, walkable and developed in harmony with its UNESCO-listed historical buildings that once formed the capital of the Silla Kingdom, which unified Korea in 668 CE.

The remnants of their thousand-year-old Buddhist civilization are scattered throughout central Gyeongju like an open-air museum. Whether it’s your first or umpteenth journey to this place of deep history, these are our suggestions to chase the most unmissable Gyeongju experiences.

1. See the royal Silla tombs at Daereungwon Ancient Tomb Complex (경주 대릉원 일원)

The Royal Tombs of the Silla empire are unique and stupefying: large, earthen mounds of various sizes that look like a pack of giant turtle shells blanketed by green grass. You can see 23 of these peculiar burials at the sprawling Daereungwon Ancient Tomb Complex on the northern side of Gyeongju’s historical center.

The famous Cheonmachong Tomb is a typical example of an upper-class Silla burial chamber. Excavated in 1973, it houses a wooden coffin inside an underground alcove protected under 12.7m (42ft) of boulders and soil, where archaeologists found 11,526 artifacts. Less than 2km (1.25 miles) to the south, the Oreung Complex (오릉) contains the Park clan’s royal tombs – four for the dead kings and one dedicated to Queen Aryeong, the wife of King Park Hyeokgeose.

Detour: Don’t miss the Sungdeokjeon Shrine (숭덕전) to the east of the Oreung complex, and see the ancestral tablet of King Park Hyeokgeose. Behind it, Aryeongjeong Well (알영정) marks the birthplace of his wife.

2. Catch a starry night at the Donggung Palace and Wolji Pond (동궁과 월지)

The Silla were masters of garden landscaping, and the beauty of their craft is most evident at the Donggung Palace, the former eastern annex of the Silla Royal Palace. Fortification walls and pagodas surround the quiet Wolji Pond, which gets most dramatic after dusk, when ambient lights and starlight shine on the water.

Woljeonggyo Bridge. Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty Images

3. Walk across Woljeonggyo Bridge (월정교)

Lost during the Joseon Dynasty and restored in 2018, the Woljeonggyo Bridge spanning the Namcheon Stream is one of Gyeongju's most iconic sights. Its two bastion-like pagoda towers and covered, two-story walkway are perfectly scenic to visit during both day and night, when they light up in striking colors.

Local tip: The bridge is beautiful during cherry blossom season at the beginning of spring, but it's also unmissable at other times of the year when rapeseeds cast a surreal mustard glow in the surrounding fields.

4. Face an 8th-century Sakyamuni Buddha at Seokguram Grotto (석굴암)

In the 8th century, the Silla dug the UNESCO-inscribed Seokguram Grotto into the slopes of Mount Toham, very close to Bulguksa Temple. The cave’s masterpiece is a 3.5m (11ft)-high statue of the Buddha looking out at sea, seated over a 1.34m (14.4ft)-tall lotus, a treasure of East Asian Buddhist art. Bodhisattvas, the Ten Disciples, and a pantheon of gods sculpted in hyper-realistic detail are eternally etched all around the Buddha in dramatic high and low relief. The grotto’s current structure dates largely to a 1913-1915 reconstruction after the ceiling partially caved in, and was substituted with a concrete dome.

Dabotap pagoda inside Bulguksa Temple. Louise Bastock/Lonely Planet

5. Go zen at Bulguksa Temple (불국사)

Set 16km (9.9 miles) to the east of Gyeongju, the UNESCO-listed Bulguksa Temple (불국사), the head temple of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, harks back to the 8th century. Built using a series of wooden buildings set on raised stone terraces, it’s a prime example of Silla architectural style and contains six national treasures, including the two stone pagodas of Dabotap and Seokgatap.

Local tip: Templestays are possible in a building five minutes away from the Bulguksa Temple, where you’ll focus on Buddhist meditation, culture and ceremonies.

6. Be starstruck by the Cheomseongdae Observatory (첨성대)

Constructed during the reign of the Silla Queen Seondeok (632-647 CE) using 362 granite stones, one for each day of the lunar calendar year, this 9m (30ft)-tall stargazing tower is believed to be the oldest astronomical observatory in East Asia and a symbol of Korea's early pursuit of science and astronomy.

Local tip: The tower is particularly striking after dusk, when it takes on a whole new dimension flooded with colorful lights.

Traditional hanok houses in Yangdong Folk Village. Atlantide Phototravel/Getty Images

7. Time-travel to Yangdong Folk Village (경주 양동마을)

Located 15km (9.3 miles) north of Gyeongju, UNESCO-inscribed Yangdong village is sheltered by mountains and faces a river and open fields – a sign of aristocracy in the Confucian culture of the early Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Yangdong is one of Korea's largest folk villages, featuring close to 150 beautifully preserved traditional homes, including Confucian academies and suburbs of one-story thatched mud houses once inhabited by commoners.

Detour: If you have a car, drive about 20km (12.4 miles) east of Yangdong to Homigot Sunrise Square on Pohang’s coast. There you'll find one of Korea’s tallest lighthouses and the otherworldly Sangsaeng's Hand – a two-piece giant bronze sculpture that celebrates the local sunrise festival.

8. Take a history class at Gyeongju National Museum (국립경주박물관)

Located in the immediate vicinity of the Daereungwon Ancient Tomb Complex, the sprawling Gyeongju National Museum features an incredible collection of Silla-period objects. One of the most famous pieces, the 3.75m(12.3ft)-high Sacred Bell of Great King Seongdeok (성덕대왕신종), is the largest bronze bell in Korea, linked to a creepy legend according to which it rings with the sound of a child sacrificed during its casting.

9. Imagine what a lost empire looked like

The Banwol-seong Fortress's site today occupies an open field in central Gyeongju – it takes a lot of imagination to discern the shapes of the ancient buildings that once made up this palace-fortress, whose walls were shaped as a crescent moon. Take a walk here for a deeper historical perspective.

10. Stand before Gyeongju’s only stone pagoda

Set on the eastern edge of Gyeongju’s historical center, the 6m(19.6ft)-high, three-story stone pagoda – the only stone pagoda found within the Silla royal capital – marks the former location of the Mitansa Temple, considered an important urban shrine throughout the unified Silla period.

Hwangnidan-gil, a street in Gyeongju with a mix of modern cafes, restaurants and shops, and traditional houses. fukez84/Shutterstock

11. Shop, eat and drink at Hwangnidan-gil (황리단길)

Running perpendicularly to the Royal Tomb complex, Hwangnidan-gil is where Gyeongju looks more gentrified – a charming street mixing hanok-style traditional houses with hip cafes, boutiques, shops and restaurants.

Prices here are a little higher than elsewhere in Gyeongju, but the atmosphere makes up for it.

12. Learn an ancient martial art at Golgulsa Temple (골굴사)

The rugged cliffs of Hamwolsan Mountain near Gyeongju are home to the unique stone cave temple of Golgulsa, whose main feature is a 9m(29.5ft)-high seated stone Buddha surrounded by 12 cave shrines that once served as meditation halls. This scenic temple is also known as the "Shaolin Temple of Korea." Templestays unlock crash courses in the highly athletic and choreographed Seonmudo, a martial art taught by the resident monks and nuns.

13. Hike Gyeongju National Park (경주국립공원)

A forested wedge to the south of the city center, Gyeongju National Park shelters 468m(1535ft)-high Namsan peak, a sacred mountain to the Silla. It sits at the center of a hiking area criss-crossed by dozens of well-maintained trails draped with scenic stone pagodas, carved Buddha statues and other Buddhist relics scattered along the mountainside.

Local tip: Start walking from the temples on the lower flanks, such as Cheon-Usa. Consider taking three to four hours hours round-trip to climb to Chilbul-Am temple (칠불암) and see the stone-carved Buddhas and panoramic views.

14. Get tipsy at Gyochon Traditional Village (교촌마을)

The ancestral home to Gyeongju's Choi clan, an aristocratic family whose wealth spanned 12 generations, offers more than restored hanok architecture. The main reason to visit is to try Gyo-dong beopju (교동법주), the local glutinous rice wine. Declared an intangible cultural heritage of South Korea, it’s been brewed for generations in the head-house of the Gyerim Choe clan.

Bomun Lake. Insung Jeon/Getty Images

15. Theme parks and long walks by Bomun Lake (보문호수)

The southern shores of man-made Bomun Lake, 10km (6.2 miles) east of downtown Gyeongju, have plenty to attract tourists – from theme park Gyeongju World to the Wooyang Museum of Contemporary Art (우양미술관) to the massive Gyeongju World Culture Expo Park (경주엑스포대공원). The latter alone packs a punch of exhibits and activities such as the 2km (1.25-mile) Lumina Night Walk, a narrated circuit through illuminated Hwarang forest, which comes alive with the story of a warrior who saves the Silla Kingdom. The Expo Park’s highlight is an elevator ride up 82m(269ft)-high Gyeongju Tower, creatively built to contain a cutout of the ancient Hwangnyongsa temple’s nine-story pagoda. Or avoid the tourist spots altogether and go to Bomun’s shores for scenic bike rides or long coastal walks.

Local tip: The roads into and surrounding the lake are lined with cherry trees and a sight to behold in early spring – a moment celebrated by the Gyeongju Cherry Blossom Marathon, usually held in April.