A few minutes’ walk south through the trees from Cheomseongdae, Banwol-seong is the site of a once-fabled fortress. Now it’s attractive parkland, where you can see some walls and ruins, as well as a huge and active excavation site. The only intact building is the early-18th-century Seokbinggo (Stone Ice House), which was once used as a food store and was restored in 1973. The hanja 石冰庫 (meaning 'Stone Ice House') is carved on the lintel over the entrance.