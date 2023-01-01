Noseo-dong Tombs

Near the main shopping area is the Noseo-dong district, where you'll find Silla tombs. Seobongchong and Geumgwanchong are adjacent tombs built between the 4th and 5th centuries. They were excavated between 1921 and 1946; the finds included two gold crowns. Across the road is Bonghwadae, with huge trees poking out of it. It's the largest extant Silla tomb at 22m high, with a 250m circumference; adjoining it is Geumnyeongchong. Houses covered much of this area until 1984, when they were removed.