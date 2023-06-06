Gyeongju

The Bulguksa temple, classified as Historic and Scenic Site No. 1 by the South Korean government

Known as ‘the museum without walls’, Gyeongju (경주) has more tombs, temples, rock carvings, pagodas, Buddhist statuary and palace ruins than any other place in South Korea. It's a lovely city, stuffed to the gills with history.

  • Tumuli-gongwon

    Tumuli-gongwon

    Gyeongju

    The huge, walled park has 23 tombs of Silla monarchs and family members. From the outside, they resemble substantial grassy hillocks that echo the…

  • Noseo-dong Tombs

    Noseo-dong Tombs

    Gyeongju

    Near the main shopping area is the Noseo-dong district, where you'll find Silla tombs. Seobongchong and Geumgwanchong are adjacent tombs built between the…

  • Bonghwangdae

    Bonghwangdae

    Gyeongju

    Sprouting huge trees of vast girth, this is the largest extant Silla tomb – 22m high, with a 250m circumference. It's quite a picture at any time put…

  • 500px Photo ID: 89384605 - UNESCO World Heritage Site, Bulguksa Temple in Autumn..(Jinheon-dong, Gyeongju city, North Gyeongsang province, South Korea)

    Bulguk-sa

    Gyeongju

    On a series of stone terraces about 16km southeast of Gyeongju, set among gnarled pines and iris gardens, this historic temple is the crowning glory of…

  • Bokdu-am Hermitage

    Bokdu-am Hermitage

    Gyeongju

    Close to the summit of the thickly forested Obong-san (640m), Bokdu-am features a huge rock face out of which 19 niches have been carved. The three…

  • Seokguram

    Seokguram

    Gyeongju

    In the mountains above Bulguk-sa is this world-famous Unesco-listed Buddhist grotto, a magical place when rain and mists envelop the mountaintops and…

  • Gyeongju National Museum

    Gyeongju National Museum

    Gyeongju

    Arguably the best history museum in Korea, the Gyeongju National Museum is where you can appreciate the significance of this ancient city in one fell…

  • Anapji Pond

    Anapji Pond

    Gyeongju

    This is a very popular spot for couples to take pre-wedding photos, especially from June to early August when magnificent lotus blossoms seem to fill the…

Bulguksa Temple is the most beautiful and historical Buddhist temple in Korea. It is also number one tourist destination outside of the capital city, Seoul. 1500 years old Bulguksa temple shows glorious architectural sprits and skills of Silla Dynasty. Even though wooden structures of the temple had gone through numerous renovations, stonemasonry works are original, and also highlights of Bulguksa temple. Bulguksa temple is not a ruin, inhabited monks of the temple has kept all the Buddhist religious services last 1,500 years. Therefore Bulguksa temple is one of the most popular tourist’s destination as well as sacred place among Korean Buddhists. To go to Historical Gyeongju city where Bulguksa temple is located, it takes 4 hours by driving, and 2 hours by high speed train from the capital city of Seoul, but it is more than worth to make 2~3days trip to Historical Gyeongju. The city of Gyeongju itself is like an enormous outdoor museum in which vast parts of the city were designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Bulguksa Temple was designated as a World Cultural Asset by UNESCO in 1995.

Cycling

How to explore Gyeongju by foot, bicycle, car and bus

Jan 21, 2022 • 8 min read

