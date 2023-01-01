This large pagoda was built in the mid-7th century during Queen Seondeok’s reign, making it the oldest datable pagoda in Korea. It’s a rare example of one made from brick. The magnificently carved Buddhist guardians and stone lions are a feature; the pagoda is unique in that each entrance is protected by two guardians.

To get here, follow the willow-lined road across from the Gyeongju National Museum until you reach the first intersection. Turn right and then take the first lane on the right. The walk will take about 20 to 25 minutes and is well sign-posted.