Unsurprisingly, Lonely Planet is staffed with people who are passionate about travel. From our destination editors, who shape the brand's coverage of the world and guide the writers who are hard at work on the ground, and our sales and marketing team who get the books onto the shelves, to our photo team who work with photographers around the world to capture it all.

We’re very lucky to do the work we do, informing and influencing how you travel, and we hope every trip ends with many magical moments to look back on for years to come. This summer, we gave over a dozen staffers cheap disposable cameras to share how they spent their PTO in the hopes of inspiring future vacations. No professional photographers, no drone shots that the average traveler won’t be able to replicate, no retouching or filters – thumbs in the photo and all.

From adventures across Europe to discovering Japan, we all escaped the office this summer and headed out into the world. There was a lot of US-focused travel for our American team, with nearly half of all staffers exploring their own backyard. An editor for our Illustrated & Gift Books team, Margo Rosenbaum, lived out a childhood dream of visiting Assateague Island that was inspired by the 1947 classic novel, Misty of Chincoteague. "Kayaking in Chincoteague Bay was the highlight of my trip," said Rosenbaum. "Watching groups of ponies bask in the sun, lazily swatting at flies and grazing on tall cordgrass felt like a page out of the book."

Learn more about where Lonely Planet staffers went on their summer vacations, and enjoy the snapshots they took with their disposable cameras, below.

Madrid, Toledo, Barcelona and the Costa Brava, Spain

Ru Ogata, Senior Visual Designer

Left, the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. Right, a beach in the coastal Calella de Palafrugell in Girona, Spain. Ru Ogata/Lonely Planet (2)

My husband and I began our trip in Tossa de Mar (Tossa, as the locals call it) a beautiful, walkable medieval village framed by three beaches, including the small Platja d’Es Codolar – widely recognised as one of the most beautiful beaches in Costa Brava. Catalonia is a proud and distinct autonomous region, and we definitely felt the locals' passion for their culture and language most strongly in Girona, a city that really surprised us with its charming old town and laidback but passionate energy.

We also found ourselves in Madrid between June and August, despite it not being a recommended time to visit. The silver lining of the high temperatures and thunderstorms was more time to visit the city's many thriving indoor food markets and art museums. Standing in awe at the scale of Picasso’s anti-war masterpiece, Guernica, at the Reina Sofía, hopping from stall to stall sampling Spanish and international dishes at Mercado Antón Martín and enjoying tapas, oysters and wine at the very popular El Mercado de San Miguel gave us a wonderful flavor of local life.

Staying on the vibrant, steep medieval streets of the Lavapiés neighborhood close to the center, we were lucky enough to have some of the city's best museums, wine bars and taverns on our doorstep, but we also grabbed the chance to explore further on one of the most popular day trips from Madrid – Toledo. The journey is almost worth it just to see the train station, the most beautiful I’ve ever laid eyes on, designed in the Moorish Revival style. The Christian, Jewish and Muslim-influenced architecture (it was known as "the city of three cultures" in the Middle Ages) is well preserved, and you can feel the history coursing through every wall.

Cuesta de Moyano, located along Madrid's Retiro Park. Ru Ogata/Lonely Planet

Left, Meringues in the window of Pastisseria Granja Tomás in Tossa de Mar, Catalonia. Right, View of Tossa de Mar as seen from a part of the Camino de Ronda. Ru Ogata/Lonely Planet (2)

Baltimore/Assateague Island, USA

Margo Rosenbaum, Editor on Illustrated & Gift Books

Wild horses in the marshes of Assateague Island. Margo Rosenbaum/Lonely Planet

I fulfilled a childhood dream at the end of May by visiting the wild ponies on Assateague Island, which I first learned about in Misty of Chincoteague (one of my favorite books as a kid). I flew into Baltimore and drove for more than three hours to the Assateague Island National Seashore with my friend Madeleine.

We camped for two nights, one on the beach and the other by Chincoteague Bay, braving rainstorms and tornado warnings. During the day, we hiked, sunbathed, kayaked, ate crab and drove around in search of wild ponies. My favorite moment of the trip was paddling through Chincoteague Bay, surrounded by grazing ponies. It was a surprise to learn the bay is only a few feet deep – shallow enough for the ponies to wade through, but it meant our kayak kept getting stuck.

After camping, I spent a couple of days in Baltimore, touring around the city with my friend. We saw Baltimore Orioles nesting at Cromwell Valley Park, cheered on the baseball version of the Orioles at Camden Yards, ate ice cream from Bmore Licks at Patterson Park, peeked in shops throughout Fells Point, ate pierogis and saw The Horse You Came In On Saloon (which claims to be the last place Edgar Allan Poe was seen before his death).

Left, Margo in her canoe on Chincoteague Bay. Right, The Horse You Came In On Saloon, which claims to be the last place Edgar Allan Poe was seen before his death. Margo Rosenbaum/Lonely Planet (2)

Baltimore Orioles at Cromwell Park in Baltimore, Maryland. Margo Rosenbaum/Lonely Planet

Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan

Paula Somoza, Senior Analyst

Dressed up for a traditional tea ceremony in Kyoto, Japan. Paula Somoza/Lonely Planet

After seeing countless friends and colleagues head to Japan in the last couple of years, I finally got my chance to visit with my family this May and cross off this bucket-list destination. It was a nine-day trip, and we were making the journey from Puerto Rico and New York, so we were determined to fit in as much as possible. Our itinerary included Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka and finished at an onsen (hot springs) in Mishima, near Mt Fuji.

While I can go on and on about the incredible food we had – ramen with a rich pork broth, 7/11 egg sandos, matcha soft serve, and onigiri – one of my favorite things about visiting Japan was getting to experience the cultural emphasis on artistry and craftsmanship. Everywhere you look you can catch examples of this: tea ceremonies, beautiful look-outs, traditional clothing and famous products known for their top-tier quality, such as bespoke knives.

Left, the view of Mt Fuji from Oishi Park in Oishi, Japan. Right, collecting a goshuin stamp at a shrine in Kyoto. Paula Somoza/Lonely Planet (2)

But perhaps no example is clearer than the traditional Japanese breakfast. Tiny, colorful, ceramic bowls and plates make up the spread, with every detail carefully thought out – quite the departure from a classic, quick American breakfast. I almost felt guilty digging into what I considered a piece of art in itself, but it also made me want to buy about a dozen tiny ceramics of my own and attempt a spread at home.

Another highlight was getting to walk around many of Japan’s gardens. My personal favorite is the one tucked away in the Heian-jingū in Kyoto. It was a rainy day and the shrine was almost completely empty, a rare occurrence at Kyoto’s monuments nowadays. We got to stroll through the garden unaccompanied and take in the bright orange Japanese maples, lily pads, and beautiful and fragrant kuro matsu (Japanese pines). Not a single rock out of place or an overgrown tree – every piece of that garden was absolutely intentional. I have never felt more at peace and found myself wondering how I could recreate this feeling back home in New York.

Late night ramen and beers in Shinjuku. Paula Somoza/Lonely Planet

Fire Island Pines, New York, USA

Max Felderman, Sales & Marketing Manager

Relaxing on the beach at the Fire Island Pines, New York. Max Felderman/Lonely Planet

Summer means one thing for me – getting to the beach as much as humanly possible. As I'm based in New York City, that always includes a few trips to the Fire Island Pines, where queer New Yorkers have been escaping the city and beating the heat for decades.

Known for its iconic architecture and natural beauty, the Pines is only accessible by ferry and has no cars, which makes it feel worlds away from Brooklyn (even though it’s a pretty quick trip on the Long Island Rail Road). You know you’ve arrived when you hear the clatter of rolling suitcases hitting the iconic raised wooden boardwalks, built to protect the natural plane life and dunes, and the only way to get around the island.

Days in FIP follow a simple rhythm: hit the beach, read a book, eat a sandwich from the Pines Pantry for lunch, go for drinks at The Blue Whale, watch sunset on the dock, cook dinner with your housemates, and maybe indulge in some late night dancing. Then you do it all again the next day. It’s very choose-your-own-adventure – relaxed, wild or both. This week, I lucked out and happened to be there during the BOFFO Performance Festival. They’re an experimental arts nonprofit and they threw an amazing party with incredible performances and some of the best DJs from NYC!

Left, a packed beach for the BOFFO Performance Festival. Right, Max on the beach. Max Felderman/Lonely Planet (2)

Suitcases and bags piled together before boarding the ferry to Fire Island Pines. Max Felderman/Lonely Planet

The Aeolian Islands, Sicily, Italy

Brekke Fletcher, Senior Director of Content

Brekke's shipmate, Ashley, floating off the coast of Filicudi. Brekke Fletcher/Lonely Planet

Dream trips can be risky. What if, after all the planning and investment, the experience you envisioned as being life-altering turns out to be mid? That fear had, until this summer, prevented me from pulling the trigger. When I came across Sailing Collective on Instagram, something clicked. I poked around their website, clicked on a June Aeolian Islands itinerary and began to believe.

All the euphemisms about seizing the day whizzed around my head, and wouldn’t you know it? This Aeolian sailing adventure exceeded all expectations. We set off from Sicily and over the course of a week visited some of the most beautiful islands I’ve ever seen, stopping only to dive into the water – it was like swimming through dark navy silk. We sailed to Salina, Panarea and Stromboli.

Along the way our onboard chef, Flannery, made us delicious, beautifully composed meals, we explored port towns, met local fishermen, savored granita (semi-frozen dessert) and drank about a thousand Negronis. On our final day, while floating silently off the coast of Filicudi and staring at the sky, I told myself to always remember this moment, and I know I always will.

The volcanic island of Stromboli. Brekke Fletcher/Lonely Planet

Swimsuits dry on trapeze wires aboard the Sonia. Brekke Fletcher/Lonely Planet

Newport, Rhode Island, USA

Senior Patel, Senior Analyst

An afternoon on the lawn at Castle Hill, overlooking Narragansett Bay. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

My weekend trip of choice for slightly cooler weather, a beach and relaxation is a girls trip to Newport, RI, a three(ish)-hour train ride from New York City. This was my second time here, spending two nights right in the center of downtown Newport. The main street of Bellevue Avenue is walkable, with a free trolley (at certain times) taking you to the Cliff Walk, mansions and surrounding south Newport.

Snacks at the Castle Hill Inn, Newport RI. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

Left, Outside drinks at the Black Pearl, Newport RI. Right, Sailing in Newport, RI. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet (2)

Other highlights included live music at The Landing in the evening, dinner at Perro Salado, and ice cream at Kilwins. And, as always, nothing beats shopping for souvenirs and local goods at the many boutique shops along Thames Street. Shop, eat, drink, live music, repeat.

On the first day, we got coffee at the Nitro Bar, lunch at Cru Cafe, and walked the 3-mile stretch of the Cliff Walk, passing the Newport Mansions (hello, Gilded Age) and other early morning risers. The highlight of our trip was doing a morning sail with Newport Classic Cruises. We had some of the best weather of the summer – 73°F and not a cloud in sight. To enjoy another view of the ocean, we headed to The Castle Hill Inn to hang on lawn chairs, get some light bites and chit chat. If you couldn’t tell by now, this was a relaxed, slow-paced trip with soft plans. My favorite kind.

Serina and her friends raising their glasses in a toast. Serina Patel/Lonely Planet

Walloon Lake, Lower Peninsula, Michigan, USA

Pia Peterson Haggarty, Photo Director

Pia's daughter and husband on a float boat in Walloon Lake. Pia Peterson Haggarty/Lonely Planet

Walloon Lake was a new one for me, as I'm a firm ocean girl. But the lake, where we visited at the generous invite from some friends who have a home on the shore, won me over on the first day. It's quiet without being boring, there's deep water for diving and shallow sandbars to take a baby. We loved Iron Goat Coffee in Walloon, saw the Walloon Woodies wooden boat and car show on the docks, and enjoyed Walloon Wine Time on the front lawn at Walloon Lake Inn.

Was part of the fun just saying Walloon? Yes. But we didn't stick to just one small town – we visited Petoskey for fudge at Murdick's, Boyne City for sandwiches at Lake Street Market, Charlevoix for the smoked fish dip at John Cross Fisheries, and stopped by Elk Rapids for one last dip in Grand Traverse Bay before picking up better in-flight food at Outpost Traverse City and heading to the airport.

Two floats on the edge of Lake Michigan on the edge of Elk Rapids. Pia Peterson Haggarty/Lonely Planet

The Walloon Woodies boat show on August 2. Pia Peterson Haggarty/Lonely Planet

South Dakota's Black Hills and Badlands National Park, USA

Ann Douglas Lott, Digital Editor

Ann Douglas in front of South Dakota's Badlands. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet

I’m perfectly happy living in a shoebox apartment so long as I can frolic through wide open spaces every now and then. Most recently, that longing brought me to South Dakota’s Black Hills, with a detour to Badlands National Park. A road trip through these hills today is one laced together with Lakota culture, gold rush history, otherworldly landscapes and all the bison a carnivore could ever want. I couldn’t get enough of the Brothel Museum in Deadwood (a gold rush town with all the Wild West vibes) and the craggy, painterly rock formations in Badlands National Park.

Though our group was ever-so-close to Mt Rushmore, it was the height of tourist season, so we actually didn’t visit the famous US monument. Maybe that’s a controversial move, but there was so much more to uncover in nearby Custer State Park, which has the grandeur of a national park. Highlights included a jeep safari on the park’s Wildlife Loop Rd (book it – they take you off-road where other cars can’t go), hiking around Sylvan Lake and horseback riding through streams in Black Hills National Forest.

Left: The landscape in Badlands National Park. Right: Dinosaur Park in Rapid City South Dakota. Ann Douglas Lott/Lonely Planet