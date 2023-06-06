Costa Brava

Overview of white washed coastal town.

Michael Heffernan

Stretching north from Barcelona to the Spanish–French border, the Costa Brava ('rugged coast') is undoubtedly the most beautiful of Spain's three main holiday coasts. Though there's plenty of tourism development, this wonderfully scenic region of Catalonia also unveils unspoiled coves, spectacular seascapes, wind-battered headlands, coast-hugging hiking paths, charming seaside towns with outstanding restaurants, and some of Spain's finest diving around the protected Illes Medes.

  • Salvador Dali museum

    Teatre-Museu Dalí

    Figueres

    The first name that pops into your head when you lay eyes on this red castle-like building, topped with giant eggs and stylised Oscar-like statues and…

  • Greco-Roman archaeological sites of Ampurias (Empuries) in the Gulf of Roses, Catalonia, Spain.

    Empúries

    Costa Brava

    The evocative seaside archaeological site of Empúries, 1.5km northwest of central L'Escala, immerses you in a strategic Greek, and later Roman, trading…

  • Castell de Pubol.

    Castell de Púbol

    Palafrugell & Around

    If you’re intrigued by artist Salvador Dalí, the Castell de Púbol is an essential piece of the puzzle. Between Girona and Palafrugell (22km northwest of…

  • Girona cathedral facade with statues in a beautiful summer day, Catalonia, Spain.

    Catedral de Girona

    Girona

    Towering over a flight of 86 steps rising from Plaça de la Catedral, Girona's imposing cathedral is far more ancient than its billowing baroque facade…

  • Natural Reserve of Illes Medes near L'Estartit, Spain.

    Illes Medes

    Costa Brava

    The allure of the Illes Medes, seven islets off L'Estartit beach, lies in their range of depths (down to 50m), kaleidoscopic marine life, and underwater…

  • The Monastery of Sant Pere de Rodes.

    Monestir de Sant Pere de Rodes

    Costa Brava

    Views of distant Pyrenean peaks and the deep-blue Mediterranean combine with a spectacular piece of Romanesque architecture at this hillside monastery,…

  • Casa Museu Dalí

    Casa Museu Dalí

    Cadaqués

    Overlooking a peaceful cove in Port Lligat, a tiny fishing settlement 1km northeast of Cadaqués, this magnificent seaside complex was the residence and…

  • Museu d’Història dels Jueus

    Museu d’Història dels Jueus

    Girona

    Until 1492, Girona was home to Catalonia’s second-most important medieval Jewish community, after Barcelona, and one of the country's finest Jewish…

Latest stories from Costa Brava

1299287031 Beautiful fortification town in the Costa Brava coast of Spain with the colors of the sea. El precioso pueblo amurallado de Tossa de Mar en la Costa Brava. - stock photo Tossa de Mar. Costa Brava. Spain.

Destination Practicalities

A first-time guide to Costa Brava, Spain

Dec 3, 2024 • 6 min read

